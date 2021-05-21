Since the inauguration, Republicans have pivoted when asked directly whether Biden won legitimately, saying: “Biden is the president” but that they have “questions” about the election. Except these “questions” have been repeatedly resolved in the courts and stating a fact that Biden is the president sidesteps the question of whether the 2020 election was fair and legitimate (it was). House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) employed this dodge in February and Republican Study Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) used it earlier this month.