The New York Times reports that the governor’s family may have received special access to testing as recently as last month, when one of Cuomo’s daughters, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, and her boyfriend, Tellef Lundevall, were tested at a state-run site in Albany. Their samples were labeled as a priority and processed within hours. The priority designation is meant to ensure fast testing for high-priority cases, such as those involving possible outbreaks, but the couple was getting tested to visit the governor before a holiday.