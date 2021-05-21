Here’s what to know
In first print interview, Biden says Irish leader questioned U.S. ability to lead
Biden gave his first print newspaper interview, to New York Times columnist David Brooks, and shared the “most devastating” comment made to him since he took office.
The president said Micheál Martin, the prime minister of Ireland, questioned the United States’ ability to lead the world after its failure in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.
“The most devastating comment made after I was elected — it wasn’t so much about me — but it was by the Irish taoiseach” — prime minister — “saying that ‘well, America can’t lead. They can’t even get their arms around covid,’ ” Biden told Brooks.
Most of the interview focused on Biden’s embrace of ambitious and costly liberal policies. In defending his multitrillion-dollar proposals, the president has frequently said the country is at an inflection point and that the real risk is going too small.
“If we stay small, I don’t know how we change our international status and competitive capacity,” Biden told Brooks.
But Biden rejected the idea that he has become a “progressive,” saying he is “not prepared to take on what I would say and they would say is a socialist agenda.”
Trump Justice Dept. secretly obtained CNN correspondent’s phone, email records
The Justice Department under President Donald Trump secretly obtained the phone and email records of CNN’s Pentagon correspondent, according to that news network and a Justice Department spokesman, again illustrating how the previous administration was willing to seek journalists’ data to investigate disclosures of information it preferred to remain secret.
CNN reported Thursday that the department informed Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr that it had obtained her phone and email records for the two-month period between June 1, 2017, and July 31, 2017.
In that time frame, according to CNN, Starr reported on options the military had prepared to present to Trump on North Korea, U.S. action on a possible planned chemical attack in Syria and a military policy change to suspend the public release of information about American combat deaths in Afghanistan.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the lone Palestinian American in Congress, gains relevance in Israel debate
When Rep. Rashida Tlaib delivered a fiery condemnation last week on the House floor of what she called Israel’s “apartheid” and “racist” policies, she invoked arguments that have long made her a pariah among some Israel advocates, led Republicans to call her antisemitic and alienated some of her Democratic colleagues.
So it was a remarkable moment this week, just five days later, when the lone Palestinian American member of Congress stood face to face with the president of the United States on an airport tarmac and, for eight minutes, engaged in an animated conversation about the U.S. response to the latest outbreak of violence between Israel and Palestinians. Equally notable was the decision by President Biden later that day to praise Tlaib during an appearance in her hometown of Detroit.
“I admire your intellect, I admire your passion, and I admire your concern for so many other people,” Biden said Tuesday. “And God, thank you for being a fighter.”
Since leaving office, Trump has charged the Secret Service more than $40,000 to use space at Mar-a-Lago
Former president Donald Trump charged the Secret Service more than $40,000 this spring for rooms that Trump’s protective detail used while guarding him at his Mar-a-Lago Club, according to federal spending records.
The records show that Trump’s club charged the Secret Service $396.15 every night starting Jan. 20, the day he left the White House and moved full-time into his Palm Beach, Fla., club.
Those charges, ultimately paid by taxpayers, continued until at least April 30, the spending records show, for a total of $40,011.15. The charges were for a single room used as a workspace by Secret Service agents, according to one person familiar with the payments.
The Secret Service released spending records up to April 30. Trump stayed at Mar-a-Lago more than a week beyond that before moving to his Bedminster, N.J., club for the summer. It was unclear whether he continued to charge the Secret Service into May.
Biden adding federal government jobs to reverse Trump cuts to agencies
The Federal Bureau of Prisons, its staff depleted by Trump-era hiring freezes, is advertising for thousands of jobs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is bringing on dozens of lawyers after being gutted by four years of budget cuts. The Agriculture Department is moving to replace hundreds of scientists who fled or were forced out by the last administration.
At the Justice Department, officials are looking to hire civil rights attorneys — and the Energy Department is recruiting for senior energy efficiency and renewable energy roles that went unfilled when Donald Trump was president.
That’s a fraction of the growth in the federal bureaucracy that the Biden administration would like to see, according to a $1.5 trillion preliminary budget that the White House released in April, which directs billions of dollars into hiring to help curb climate change, restore enforcement of environmental and workplace laws, and expand safety net programs in housing, education, public health and veterans’ health.