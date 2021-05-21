“The United States and the Republic of Korea are allies with a long history of shared sacrifice,” Biden said earlier Friday at a bilateral meeting with Moon. “I look forward to continuing our discussion today here and growing the U.S.-[Republic of Korea] relationship further as we take on new challenges and we take them on together.”
Vice President Harris met with Moon first in the morning. “Our alliance is critical to peace, security and prosperity in Northeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific and around the world,” she told him.
Biden, Harris and Moon also attended a Medal of Honor ceremony for a 94-year-old Korean War veteran, an honor Biden said was “70 years overdue.”
In echo of Arizona, Georgia judge orders county to allow voters to inspect mailed ballots cast last fall
A Georgia state judge on Friday ordered Fulton County to allow a group of local voters to inspect all 147,000 mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election in response to a lawsuit alleging that officials accepted thousands of counterfeit ballots.
The decision marks the latest instance of a local government being forced to undergo a third-party inspection of its election practices amid baseless accusations promoted by former president Donald Trump that fraud flipped the 2020 contest for President Biden.
The inspection in Fulton County, home to Atlanta, is likely to proceed differently than an audit underway in Maricopa County, Ariz., where Republican state senators ordered county election officials to hand over equipment and ballots to a private company called Cyber Ninjas for examination. That process has come under widespread criticism for lacking security measures and failing to follow the rigorous practices of government recounts. On Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) urged local officials to toss their machines after the audit is complete because their security is now in doubt.
Trump is sliding toward online irrelevance. His new blog isn’t helping.
On the Internet, former president Donald Trump is sliding toward something he’s fought his entire life — irrelevance.
Online talk about him has plunged to a five-year low. He is banned or ignored on pretty much every major social media venue. And in the past week, Trump’s website — including his new blog, fundraising page and online storefront — attracted fewer estimated visitors than the pet-adoption service Petfinder and the recipe site Delish.
Trump is still by far the Republican Party’s biggest star, and conservative lawmakers and provocateurs are now loudly sparring over the importance of loyalty to him ahead of the 2022 midterm elections or a potential second Trump presidential run. Many of the party’s potential 2024 candidates say they will not run if he does, and many of the party’s luminaries have traveled to Florida to meet with him.
But Trump’s continued influence isn’t translating into a bigger online audience, according to a Washington Post review of data from four online-analytics firms.
Biden pledges covid vaccines for 550,000 South Korean troops who work closely with American forces
President Biden on Friday pledged to provide coronavirus vaccines for 550,000 South Korean soldiers, sailors and airmen who work in close contact with American forces in the region.
The effort will be “both for their sake as well as the sake of the American forces,” Biden said In a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who visited the White House on Friday.
Biden said he and Moon had also discussed a possible partnership on vaccine manufacturing, though he did not offer specifics. He estimated that in the coming year, another billion doses of vaccine could be produced.
“We with advanced capabilities have an obligation to do everything we can to provide for protection of the entire world,” Biden said. “I know that is an awfully, awfully ambitious proposal, but I think the nations that have that capacity are going to be continuing to work toward getting that done.”
Biden says he won’t allow Justice Department to collect reporters’ phone records
President Biden on Friday said he would not allow the Justice Department to collect reporters’ phone records, a reference to reports that the department had done so under former president Donald Trump.
“Absolutely, positively it’s wrong. It’s simply wrong,” Biden said in response to a shouted question Friday about whether the government should stop collecting reporters’ phone records.
“I won’t let that happen,” he added, as he wrapped up a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
The Trump Justice Department reportedly secretly obtained phone records for journalists from The Washington Post and from CNN over reporting on information the Trump administration preferred to remain secret.
Representatives for the Justice Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Biden names Sung Kim as special envoy to N. Korea, says he wants ‘complete denuclearization’ of Korean Peninsula
President Biden on Friday announced that veteran U.S. diplomat Sung Kim will serve as special envoy to North Korea to help drive efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
In a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who visited the White House on Friday, Biden said the two had spoken during the day about their shared deep concern over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.
“Our two nations also share a willingness to engage diplomatically with the DPRK to take pragmatic steps that will reduce tensions as we move toward our ultimate goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Biden said.
Biden described Kim as a “career diplomat with deep policy expertise.” Kim has formerly served as U.S. ambassador to South Korea, the Philippines and Indonesia. In January, he was named the acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.
Biden acknowledged that complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was “an incredibly difficult objective” that had eluded the last four U.S. administrations. He said he would only meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if there were specific parameters negotiated in advance on how to de-escalate what North Korea is doing with its nuclear arsenal.
Without naming him, Biden alluded to former president Donald Trump, saying he “would not do what had been done in the recent past” and meet with Kim Jong Un only to bolster his legitimacy on the international stage.
Republican senator says White House, GOP even more divided on infrastructure after talks
A key Republican senator emerged from a meeting with top Biden administration officials saying an agreement on a plan to fix the country’s crumbling infrastructure was even further out of reach.
A half-dozen Republicans, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) met Friday in a private meeting to discuss the price tag for the American Jobs Plan, the president’s infrastructure plan.
Although Biden aides dropped the price tag to $1.7 trillion from the $2.3 trillion that Republicans bemoaned in the hopes of striking a bipartisan deal, Capito said in a statement that “based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden.”
Still, Capito said talks would continue. “Senate Republicans will further review the details in today’s counteroffer and continue to engage in conversations with the administration.”
Capito said the $600 billion drop in budget for the plan was still “well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support.” Republicans have said they are willing to accept a package as high as $800 billion.
Senate Republicans have rejected efforts to increase taxes for corporations and wealthy Americans to fund the proposal to create jobs to repair roads and bridges but also fund projects such as universal preschool and increased broadband in rural areas.
“There continue to be vast differences between the White House and Senate Republicans when it comes to the definition of infrastructure, the magnitude of proposed spending, and how to pay for it,” Capito said.
GOP challenger to Cheney says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18: ‘It’s like the Romeo and Juliet story’
Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican who has announced his intention to challenge Rep. Liz Cheney (R) for her House congressional seat, acknowledged late Thursday that he had impregnated a 14-year-old and had a relationship with her when he was 18, comparing the teen intimacy to Shakespeare’s tragedy “Romeo and Juliet.”
Bouchard first acknowledged that he impregnated a girl when he was 18 in a Facebook Live video, but did not initially disclose her age. He confirmed to the Casper Star-Tribune that the girl was 14 and that the couple, who were both living in Florida, later married when she was 15 and he was 19.
“So, bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant. You’ve heard those stories before,” he said in the Facebook Live video. “She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
Votes are still being counted in Arizona. It won’t change the winner. But it might change America.
What is going on in Maricopa County? For the past month, in a basketball arena in Phoenix, Arizonans have been tallying ballots from the 2020 presidential election — even though the ballots have already been officially counted, and verified via a hand count of a statistically representative subset, for an election that was conducted fairly, checked repeatedly, adjudicated nationwide and certified over and over again, for nearly seven months now.
Every time, the checks have confirmed that Biden beat Donald Trump for the presidency. Every time, Trump die-hards have doubted the outcome.
And so, last month, the Republican-led Arizona Senate took custody of all the nearly 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County and then gave those ballots to a private company called Cyber Ninjas, a Florida cybersecurity firm that has never conducted an election audit and whose CEO has been associated with social media claims that the election was fraudulent and with pro-Trump lawyers who filed election lawsuits last year.
“In my 28 years of doing elections I have never seen a private takeover of any kind of public process related to an election,” says Kim Wyman, Washington state’s Republican secretary of state. “It’s the wild, wild West.”
White House budget plan set to leave out some health-care proposals from campaign
White House officials have left key Biden campaign promises on health care out of their coming budget proposal, as the administration focuses on trying to pass what it has already introduced, according to four people briefed on the internal matter.
The White House jettisoned months of planning from agency staff as their initial plan could fuel criticisms that the administration is pushing new spending programs too aggressively. The budget will not include Biden’s campaign pledge to enact a public option to create a government-run health insurance program, or his pledge to cut prescription drug costs, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal administration deliberations.
The decision to hold back many of Biden’s campaign plans from his first budget proposal reflects the challenges facing the administration as it works to prioritize other spending expansions related to the U.S. economy and social welfare programs.
White House lowers infrastructure plan price tag to $1.7 trillion in talks with GOP
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the administration is lowering the size of President Biden’s infrastructure plan in the hopes of securing a deal with Republicans. But the changes might not be enough to win Republicans support.
The original cost of the American Jobs Plan was $2.3 trillion, but the White House now proposes a $1.7 trillion plan — a reduction of $600 billion. Psaki described the move as “the art of seeking common ground.”
“This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some areas that are important to the president ... while also staying firm in areas that are most vital to rebuilding our infrastructure and industries of the future, making our workforce and our industry more competitive with China,” she said.
Psaki said the White House agreed to reduce the funding request for a broadband expansion to match a Republican offer, and to reduce the proposed investment in bridges, roads and major infrastructure projects. Republicans have said they are willing to accept a package as high as $800 billion. Top Biden aides and about half a dozen GOP lawmakers – led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) – went back and forth over the price tag earlier Friday in a private meeting.
Republicans did not appear immediately swayed by the White House’s new spending target, according to two people familiar with the meeting who requested anonymity to describe a private conversation. One of the sources said the decrease is not as steep as it appears, reflecting efforts by the Biden administration to just shift spending to other legislative packages.
Psaki said that the latest proposal would shift investments in research and development, supply chains, manufacturing and small business out of the infrastructure negotiations and into other efforts, such as the Endless Frontiers Act and the Chips Act. “There’s ongoing discussions and negotiations on a bipartisan level about those as well,” Psaki said. The White House still wants to include funding for elder care, which Republicans oppose.
Republicans have broadly pushed back on Biden’s plan, arguing against increased taxes for businesses and wealthy Americans — one of the main ways Biden wants to fund the package. And conservative lawmakers have also criticized the president for including projects in the plan that traditionally are not connected to infrastructure.
Analysis: Four months after Biden’s inauguration, Republicans are still questioning his legitimacy
As House Republicans prepared to elevate Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to leadership last week — even as she continued to question the legitimacy of Biden’s election — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made a pronouncement.
“I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election,” McCarthy said on May 12, 112 days after Biden was inaugurated. “I think that is all over with. We’re sitting here with the president today.”
Except Republicans have continued to do exactly that — even after McCarthy’s remarks.
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Korean War hero Ralph Puckett, 94
A retired Army officer became one of the most decorated soldiers in U.S. military history Friday, receiving the Medal of Honor from President Biden at the White House more than 70 years after leading soldiers through a fierce attack by Chinese forces during the Korean War.
Col. Ralph Puckett, 94, stood in a dress uniform as Biden draped the medal around his neck. He entered the ceremony in a wheelchair and had a walker nearby, but he set both aside to stand and receive the medal, the nation’s highest award for valor in combat.
Biden, awarding his first Medal of Honor as president, recounted how Puckett braved enemy fire repeatedly as his soldiers took control of Hill 205, high ground about 60 miles from the Chinese border. As Chinese soldiers launched swarming attacks afterward for hours in bitter cold temperatures, Puckett checked on his men and redistributed ammunition, even after he was wounded.
Eleven days: Inside Biden’s rapidly evolving approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict
The statement blasted out last Saturday by Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in response to the ongoing violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip was unusually harsh — and immediately set off a “commotion” inside the White House, according to one person familiar with the reaction.
Israel was out of line and needed to explain its actions, including the destruction of a Gaza high-rise containing international media offices, said Menendez, usually a staunch supporter of Israel and thus a bellwether voice of changing U.S. politics on the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.
“This violence must end,” Menendez concluded. “Any death of civilians and innocent Jews and Arabs alike is a setback to stability and peace in the Middle East.”
White House enlists major dating apps in vaccine push, says vaccines make you more attractive
The White House has a new pitch to young singles: Getting vaccinated will make you more attractive to potential admirers.
As Americans hit up the dating scene again this summer after a year of social isolation, the White House has enlisted major dating apps to encourage their users to get vaccinated and increase their match potential.
At a briefing Friday, Biden administration officials said dating sites — including Tinder, Bumble, Match.com, Hinge, BLK, PlentyofFish, OkCupid, Chispa, Badoo — are adding features that let people show they are vaccinated.
The features will “help people meet people with that universally attractive quality: They’ve been vaccinated against covid-19,” declared Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser on the covid-19 response.
During the briefing, Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious-disease expert, could be seen smiling widely and at one point rubbing his head in an apparent effort to keep it together as Slavitt made his unorthodox pitch.
The White House’s turn toward dating sites to boost vaccination is rooted in data, officials said. According to OKCupid, people who display their vaccination were 14 percent more likely to get a match, Slavitt said. And the websites cater to more than 50 million people in the United States, Slavitt noted.
While dating apps are used by people of all ages, their prime audience are young adults, who also happen to be the cohort least likely to prioritize getting vaccinated.
“We believe it’s particularly important to reach young people where they are,” he said.
The new features will include badges that allow users to show vaccination status, use new filters that match users only with other vaccinated people and access premium functions like “boosts” and “super swipes” that usually cost extra money.
The move is part of a larger push by the administration to reach its goal of having 70 percent of the adult population get at least one coronavirus vaccine dose by July 4.