Their testimony could answer questions about Trump’s state of mind that day, how responsive he was to pleas for help and whether he blocked or delayed his administration’s response.
But if Republican leaders are successful in sinking the bill, their accounts of that day may never come to light.
- Jamie Gorelick, a former member of the bipartisan commission that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, said it was “exceedingly unusual” for potential witnesses to be the ones deciding whether there should be a commission.
- “It is just the case that whenever you have a call for a commission, which of course is an extraordinary event, it is pretty likely that someone in the political structure is not going to want to have it,” said Gorelick, a partner at WilmerHale and a former Clinton administration Justice Department official. She called the current scenario “a more acute case than others in the past.”
Testimony about Trump’s actions that day could be politically problematic for Republicans if it showed Trump ignored requests for help or had a callous or indifferent attitude toward the violence at the Capitol. The former president remains the dominant figure in the party and GOP leaders, who are wary of crossing him, have said they want him involved in the midterm elections as Republicans seek to win the majority in both the House and Senate.
- “What really happened that day — and everyone knows it — is that the president was not interested in doing anything as the country was under attack,” said one Republican aide who was in the Capitol as the rioters came and who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. “The commission could prove that.”
Where things stand: The House on Wednesday passed legislation that would establish the independent commission. Thirty-five Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure. But its chances in the Senate dimmed after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced his opposition, calling it a “slanted and unbalanced proposal.”
- If he testifies, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is likely to be asked about his Jan. 6 phone call with Trump — a conversation he has described to others as distressing. A shaken McCarthy reportedly asked the then-president to help calm his supporters who had broken into the Capitol that afternoon, with some of them threatening to hang former vice president Mike Pence and physically harm House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
- McCarthy also spoke with senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, after his conversation with Trump did not go well.
Some Republican senators did not call Trump directly but went through other channels. In an interview in January, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said he spoke with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, who said she was doing everything she could. He also spoke with Trump within 48 hours of the attack as well as the night of Jan. 5.
- Mark Meadows, the president’s former chief of staff, was also fielding calls from lawmakers urging Trump to do something, according to people familiar with the activities that day.
- One former administration official said at least a dozen Republican members of Congress called to pass along messages to Trump. Some left desperate voice mails.
‘A SYMPTOM OF SOMETHING REALLY DANGEROUS’: Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Carol Leonnig’s new book, “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” depicts an agency plagued with mismanagement and alarming lapses in judgment.
Leonnig spoke with Power Up researcher Tobi Raji about how the agency’s growing secrecy leaves it susceptible to manipulation:
- “The agency is a pretty secretive agency for good reasons. Protecting the president requires not letting the enemy know how you do the job … But the secrecy of the Secret Service has been abused by some subset of the agents to cover up failures and misconduct.”
- One failure? A near-encounter with first lady Michelle Obama and her daughters. “An intruder, walking through Los Angeles late at night, made it inside the Beverly Hilton, where first lady Michelle Obama was staying with her daughters for a girls trip,” Leonnig said. Because the agency didn’t have enough people to guard the entrances and stairwells, the intruder found himself “just steps away from her door.”
- Agents have told Leonnig that the “series of security failures are a symptom of something really dangerous. It's a matter of time before someone successfully gets through one of the many chinks in the Secret Service’s armor.”
In addition to security failures, Leonnig said the agency suffers from politicization.
- “The Secret Service has prided itself on being nonpartisan. Its motto, informally, is: The people elect them, we just protect them. It's not supposed to become a cheerleader for a particular president, but a protector of the president, so as to protect democracy.”
- But “Trump won the admiration of many of the Service’s conservative-leaning agents, especially those responsible for protecting him, who applauded his positions on imposing harsher penalties on criminals and building a border wall,” Leonnig writes in an adaptation of her book.
- “His actions put added strain on the agency, pushing its personnel into political roles the Service has traditionally avoided.”
“On January 6, you saw the culmination of Trump’s politicization of that agency,” Leonnig told Power Up. “Service members had been rooting for him to win reelection and took to their own personal social media accounts to cheer for the people trying to ‘Stop the Steal.’”
- “Some of them [called] the rioters on January 6, ‘patriots,’ accusing Democrats and liberals of staging a coup to stop Trump from his rightful second term.”
The consequence? “Trump has set back this agency 10 years,” one former Secret Service agent told Leonnig. “The overall culture and way of doing things took a big step back.”
At the White House
WHERE ‘FOLLOWING THE SCIENCE’ LED BIDEN: “President Biden repeats the phrase frequently. ‘We follow the science,’ he pledged on a visit to the National Institutes of Health. ‘Follow the science,’ he told staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ‘This administration will follow the science,’ he said during a White House event announcing the 50 millionth vaccine shot delivered to an American,” our colleagues Annie Linskey, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Lena H. Sun and Tyler Pager write.
- “A week ago, the president did just that — strolling to the Rose Garden to trumpet new guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or socially distance in most instances.”
- “But in following that scientific advice, the administration left out nearly everyone else — local and state health departments, labor unions, governors and numerous other public officials, many of whom were caught off guard by one of the most significant developments of the coronavirus pandemic.”
- “And in Biden’s rush to share the mask news with little context or discussion, some White House insiders, Biden allies and public health experts worry that the administration may have inadvertently encouraged millions of unvaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks.”
In the agencies
TRUMP DOJ SECRETLY OBTAINED CNN REPORTER'S PHONE AND EMAIL RECORDS: “The Trump administration secretly sought and obtained the 2017 phone and email records of a CNN correspondent, the latest instance where federal prosecutors have taken aggressive steps targeting journalists in leak investigations,” CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Jessica Schneider report.
- “The Justice Department informed CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr, in a May 13 letter, that prosecutors had obtained her phone and email records covering two months, between June 1, 2017 to July 31, 2017. The letter listed phone numbers for Starr's Pentagon extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number and her home and cellphones, as well as Starr's work and personal email accounts.”
- “It is unclear when the investigation was opened, whether it happened under Attorney General Jeff Sessions or Attorney General William P. Barr, and what the Trump administration was looking for in Starr's records.”
- “CNN strongly condemns the secret collection of any aspect of a journalist's correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment,” said CNN President Jeff Zucker. “We are asking for an immediate meeting with the Justice Department for an explanation.”
MORE SECRET SERVICE WOES: “Trump charged the Secret Service more than $40,000 this spring for rooms that Trump’s own protective detail used while guarding him at his Mar-a-Lago Club, according to federal spending records,” our colleagues David A. Fahrenthold and Josh Dawsey report.
- “The records show that Trump’s club charged the Secret Service $396.15 every night starting on January 20, the day he left the White House and moved full-time into his Palm Beach, Fla., club.”
- “Those charges, ultimately paid by taxpayers, continued until at least April 30, for a total of $40,011.15. The charges were for a single room used as a workspace by Secret Service agents.”
- “Records documenting the charges are the first evidence that Trump has continued a controversial and lucrative practice — charging rent to his own protectors — into his post-presidency.”
THE QUEST TO REBUILD THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: “Biden vowed during his campaign to restore faith in a federal bureaucracy his predecessor villainized as an unaccountable ‘deep state’ — and with debate stirring in Congress on $6 trillion in spending proposed by the White House, that shift now involves persuading Americans to embrace a bigger government,” our colleague Lisa Rein reports. “Already, the vision is colliding with the reality that even in just a single term, Trump succeeded in his goal of cleaving and disrupting the federal government.”
- “The annual list of troubled federal programs, released in March by the Government Accountability Office, is longer than ever, a shift workforce experts attribute to vast areas of the government the Trump administration ignored.”
- “Experts in the civil service say that carrying out the president’s ambitious initiatives to rebuild roads and bridges, expand social programs and fight climate change — atop continuing demands to battle the coronavirus — will require swift investments in the bureaucracy, which would be asked to step up coordination and take on new responsibilities.”
Global power
BIDEN COMMENDS NETANYAHU FOR CEASE-FIRE: “Biden on Thursday praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for agreeing to a cease-fire after an 11-day conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and also said he had promised Israel the full support of the United States to replenish the nation’s Iron Dome defense system,” our colleague Amy B Wang reports.
- “Biden noted he had spoken with Netanyahu six times in the past 11 days, as well as with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and with Egyptian officials. He described having ‘intensive, high-level discussions, hour-by-hour, literally’ with officials in the region, ‘with an aim of avoiding this sort of prolonged conflict we’ve seen in previous years.’”
What it means on the ground: “Cease-fire agreements are precarious things,” the New York Times’s Ronen Bergman and Shashank Bengali write.
- “Past deals between Israel and Hamas have often fallen apart. But the agreements can offer periods of calm to allow time for negotiating a longer-term deal. They also give civilians a chance to regroup and allow displaced people to return to their homes.”
In the media
WEEKEND REEADS:
Viral
TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR THE OTHER BROTHER: “CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, and senior members of the governor’s staff on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations made earlier this year by women who had worked with the governor,” our colleagues Josh Dawsey and Sarah Ellison first scooped.
- “The cable news anchor encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office. At one point, he used the phrase ‘cancel culture’ as a reason to hold firm in the face of the allegations.”
- “The behind-the-scenes strategy offered by Chris Cuomo, who anchors CNN’s 9 p.m. nightly newscast, cuts against the widely accepted norm in journalism that those reporting the news should not be involved in politics.”
