“The bill makes the chairman the exclusive decision-maker with regard to staffing,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said. “The ‘in consultation with’ language imposes no substantive restrictions on the exercise of this power. It imposes a limited procedural restriction — the chairman must ‘consult’ with the vice chairman in the course of the chairman’s decision-making process. But the language gives the vice chairman no authority of any kind. If, during the course of consultation, the vice chairman objects to the chairman’s staffing decisions, the bill doesn’t require the chairman to honor the vice chairman’s objections. The chairman will have satisfied the consultation requirement by consulting with the vice chairman and can proceed to ignore everything the vice chairman says. This language represents an intentional choice to deposit exclusive authority in the chairman. Congress uses ‘in consultation with’ language when it wants a decision-maker to consider someone’s view during the decision-making process while still retaining exclusive decision-making authority.”