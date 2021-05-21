A state senator representing Laramie and Goshen counties since 2017, Bouchard has seen his public profile increase after announcing in January he was challenging Cheney. He is running ads that paint her as having betrayed the state with her impeachment vote of Trump. Bouchard, a loyal Trump supporter who has #MAGA in his Twitter bio, has been joined by several other GOP hopefuls trying to unseat Cheney. His campaign had raised more than $334,000 by the end of March, according to Federal Election Commission records.