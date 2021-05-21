There’s another reason to cooperate with Biden’s Indo-Pacific policy. South Korean presidents have long aimed at having the country be recognized as a more active global player. In 1993, Kim Young-sam introduced “globalization” as the goal of South Korean foreign policy, meaning political, economic, and cultural openness of the then-newly rich nation. Every administration ever since has built on it. For example, Lee Myung-bak, president from 2008 to 2013, built his foreign policy around the goal of a “Global Korea,” by which he meant a commitment to international diplomacy, peace and development, and values such as democracy or a market economy.