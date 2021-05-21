The changes come as Republican lawmakers and organizers’ continued embrace of baseless claims of widespread election fraud threaten to influence the midterms and the 2024 election. The committee's restructuring formalizes a shift that has been underway for months, as the team started positioning itself to respond to “elite” and “authentic” voices, such as former president Trump, who were playing a key role in amplifying falsehoods and conspiracy theories online, said Timothy Durigan, the DNC’s lead analyst for the counter disinformation program.