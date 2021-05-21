But I found no evidence that respondents became less willing to comply when told about U.S. support. Previous research suggests that Pakistani men were willing to forgo the payments, worth about one-fifth of their daily wages, as an indirect way of expressing their opposition to the United States. However, in my study, respondents who learned that the U.S. government helped fund the Ehsaas program were no more or less likely to say they would comply with lockdown than others in the study.