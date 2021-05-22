Pelosi has defended her decision to keep a mask mandate on the House floor by citing the relatively large number of Republican lawmakers who either have refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or who do not want to disclose that they had been vaccinated. A CNN survey last week found that 100 percent of House Democrats have received their vaccines, but only 95 out of 212 House Republicans said they had. Greene, who accused Pelosi of “running a tyrannical, oppressive workplace,” is among the GOP lawmakers who have turned down the vaccine.