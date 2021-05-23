The question then arises as to what the pilot ought to have done. Airspace may fall under national jurisdiction, but pilots have the ultimate say on matters of air safety. For example, U.S. federal regulations clearly state that the pilot is “directly responsible for, and is the final authority as to, the operation of (their) aircraft.” During emergencies, pilots are also empowered to “deviate from any rule … to the extent required to meet that emergency.” This means that if pilots believe that following government instructions compromises the safety of their aircraft, they can disobey those instructions.