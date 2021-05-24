“ 'Criticism of Israel’s policy is not anti-Semitism,’ Mr. Biden said. ‘But too often that criticism from the left morphs into anti-Semitism.’ Mr. Biden did not cite any specific examples of antisemitic comments on the left or specifically identify individuals or groups that he was concerned about. … The former vice president was speaking at a virtual fund-raiser hosted by Dan Shapiro, a former ambassador to Israel, and Deborah Lipstadt, a professor of Jewish history and Holocaust studies at Emory University. The Biden campaign said 550 people attended. Mr. Biden was asked directly by one of the hosts about how to respond to anti-Semitism on the left, according to a transcript provided by a person on the call. ‘We have to condemn it, and I’ve gotten in trouble for doing that,’ the former vice president replied. ‘Whatever the source, right, left or center.’ ”