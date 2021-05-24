In my interviews, Kiziba’s community leaders shared their struggles with refugees’ dependency on humanitarian aid. Always first thanking Rwanda for its hospitality, they highlighted that camp residents have few opportunities to try to make something of themselves. Refugees are educated up to high school in the camps, but often find little work afterward. A few get jobs with aid agencies in the camp. Some leave to work or get more training outside the camp, but risk exploitation because they don’t have the proper papers to work. This is starting to change through programs to support refugee businesses and work opportunities.