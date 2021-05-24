The thing about Blunt’s argument is that, although it was quickly derided by critics, it’s probably the best of the lot. It doesn’t pretend an attack on the U.S. Capitol is somehow tied to other things simply by virtue of involving protesters and violence. It doesn’t claim that the commission proposal is partisan even though it was the product of a bipartisan negotiation blessed by a top GOP leader (and supported by 1 in 6 House Republicans). It argues that Congress should try to look at this for now, and, if a commission is deemed to be warranted, that can always be done.