Racially and ethnically targeted violence particularly affects those who share the victims’ group identities. Even for other Blacks (or other groups’ members) who have no connection to those who have been killed or their communities, the meaning of these traumatic events is shaped by the larger community’s collective memories of previous traumas. There are histories of violence perpetrated against not only African Americans, but also Asian, Hispanic and Indigenous Americans, as well as against other racial, ethnic and religious groups. The legacy of violence against African Americans may be more readily apparent to African Americans. My research suggests that activists may wish to draw connections within communities, reminding them of these histories, and also across different communities to highlight these shared experiences of racially targeted violence.