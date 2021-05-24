Here’s what to know:
Biden says Blinken’s trip will underscore commitment to Israel, support for Palestinian people
Biden said in a statement Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will both underscore the United States’ “ironclad commitment to Israel’s security” and its support for the Palestinian people “after years of neglect” during his trip to this week to the Middle East.
The State Department last week announced Blinken’s planned travel following a cease-fire in deadly hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants.
“Following up on our quiet, intensive diplomacy to bring about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, I have asked my Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, to travel to the Middle East this week,” Biden said in his statement Monday. “During his trip, Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security. He will continue our Administration’s efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect.
Biden added that Blinken “will engage other key partners in the region, including on the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas, and on reducing the risk of further conflict in the coming months.”
Harris to host meeting on digital divide as White House continues push for infrastructure bill
Harris plans to host a listening session on the White House campus Monday on the gulf between those who have ready access to computers and the Internet and those who don’t, as the Biden administration continues to press its case for a major infrastructure bill.
The event on the digital divide will focus on provisions in the American Jobs Plan that would “ensure every American has access to affordable, high-speed internet,” according to an advisory from Harris’s office. In a fact sheet released in March, the White House said 35 percent of Americans lack access to broadband “at minimally acceptable speeds.”
Negotiations between Biden and Senate Republicans over an infrastructure bill reached an impasse last week, even as the White House unveiled a slightly smaller, $1.7 trillion counteroffer.
Despite the lower price tag — the original plan cost about $2.2 trillion — the latest offering left many of the most controversial spending and tax provisions intact, including tax increases on corporations, a position that Republicans strongly oppose.
Biden has said he wants to see progress by Memorial Day on his effort to overhaul the nation’s roads, bridges, airports, rail system and other key infrastructure.
Biden to receive briefing ahead of another expected busy hurricane season
Biden plans to make a short trip Monday from the White House to the headquarters in Washington of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he is scheduled to receive a briefing on the Atlantic hurricane outlook ahead of the official June 1 start of the season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its 2021 outlook, calling for another active season after the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record.
The 2020 season featured 30 named storms and tied the record set in 2005 with seven major hurricanes. A record 11 tropical storms and hurricanes made landfall in the United States.
Liz Cheney refuses to link Trump’s false election claims to GOP’s push for new voting restrictions
For months, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has decried former president Donald Trump’s false claims of massive election fraud — a stance that cost her a leadership position in the House earlier this month.
But when pressed on Sunday about whether Trump’s falsehoods were the cause of Republican efforts to pass restrictive new voting laws in dozens of states, Cheney disputed the suggestion.
“I think you have to look at the specifics of each one of those efforts,” Cheney said on “Axios on HBO,” arguing that some of the bills have been misrepresented.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer apologizes for dinner party that broke pandemic rules
As new daily coronavirus cases continued to decline in Michigan, 13 diners congregated at the Landshark, a college bar and restaurant near Michigan State University in East Lansing on Saturday.
The group pushed several tables together, ordered the bar’s signature bright blue “shark bowl” cocktails and chatted without masks — despite a statewide rule put in place May 15 that restricts indoor dining to no more than six at a table.
Among the rule-shirking diners? Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who has long been at odds with conservatives in the state battling her over covid restrictions.
Sen. Reed adds to support for overhaul of military sexual assault prosecutions
Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Sunday that he favors changing the role of military commanders in the prosecution of service members on sexual assault charges, signaling his support for a bipartisan proposal that would instead assign independent prosecutors to handle sexual assault allegations in the military.
“Sexual assault and harassment are pervasive problems in the U.S. military and American culture and we must take comprehensive action to halt sexual violence, hold violators accountable, and support survivors,” Reed said in a statement.
His support signals new momentum for what advocates have said are long-overdue changes to how the military handles sexual assault cases. Such overhaul proposals have long faced resistance, primarily among Pentagon leaders who argue that stripping commanders of their power to prosecute such crimes would undermine their authority among subordinates.
Spate of anti-Jewish attacks in U.S. draws calls for more forceful response
A series of attacks on Jews in the United States in recent days, linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, has increased pressure on law enforcement officials, lawmakers and the Biden administration to take more steps to quell antisemitic violence.
Since May 10, at least 26 instances of antisemitism have been reported across the United States, from Los Angeles to New York, according to the Anti-Defamation League and news reports. The cases range from protest signs calling Zionists “Nazis” to several physical attacks. There have also been at least four reported instances of vandalism at synagogues and Jewish community centers.
Lawmakers worry the toxic atmosphere on Capitol Hill will follow them home, raising safety concerns
As House members head out of Washington for three weeks, anger at each other is turning into fear of what could await them back home.
Tensions among lawmakers have been running high since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob and have only increased in recent weeks. The two parties are clashing over how to investigate what transpired that day and whether, or how, to ease precautions put in place to keep members and staff safe during the pandemic.
The tenor of the debate has been highly personal, with Democrats expressing a sense of distrust toward their Republican colleagues with regard to their personal safety and health, while many GOP members are accusing Democrats of using the tragedies of the attack and the pandemic to score political points.
Biden’s infrastructure plan calls for fixing existing roads. Some states are still focused on expansion.
For all the ambition of Biden’s infrastructure proposal — massive spending boosts on trains and buses and a push to get Americans into electric cars — its priority for the nation’s road network is more basic: Fix them.
The Federal Highway Administration estimates a $435 billion backlog of rehabilitation needs, while an analysis of agency data by The Washington Post shows a fifth of the nation’s major roads, stretching almost 164,000 miles, were rated in poor condition in 2019. That figure has stayed mostly unchanged for a decade.
Yet more than a third of states’ capital spending on roads that year, $19 billion, went toward expanding the road network rather than chipping away at the backlog.