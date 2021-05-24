Given the way U.S. antitrust laws are generally interpreted, Epic has an uphill battle to prove Apple behaved as a monopoly. The company has to show that Apple holds a monopoly in a market, and it abused it. Epic argues Apple does that by forcing app developers to use its payment processing system when they put apps in the App Store. It is illegal for a monopolist to tie one product or service to the sale of another. Apple argues that in-app payments and the store are all part of one service, iOS.