Biden and Putin will meet next month in Geneva, the first face-to-face session between the two adversaries. “The day-long summit is scheduled for June 16, according to an official familiar with the meeting, and will cover a wide range of topics including nuclear proliferation, Russian interference in U.S. elections, climate change and covid-19,” Matt Viser reports. “Biden is also expected to raise concerns over Russian troops amassing at the Ukrainian border, as well as Russian ally Belarus forcing down a civilian jetliner flying over the country and arresting an opposition journalist on board. U.S. officials are not expecting the meeting to produce major breakthroughs, nor do they view it as a reset in relations between the two countries in the same way that President Barack Obama had hoped early in his administration to usher in a new era of cooperation between the two longtime adversaries.”