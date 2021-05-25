But Greene clearly either truly believes the bizarre things she says or views them as her ticket to political relevance — or both — and her provocations have been much more frequent just four months into her congressional tenure. The still-emerging, wild videos of her harassing the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) before her service in Congress only reinforces how far she’s willing to go. And unlike Trump, she’s only one of more than 200 members, so the party doesn’t really need her; it’s just a hassle to try to get rid of her.