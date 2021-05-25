Why are dictators escalating their campaigns of transnational repression? Our research suggests that authoritarian leaders have both an increased motivation and a greater capacity to go abroad. First, as authoritarians have successfully consolidated their rule at home by cracking down on political opposition and restricting the media, they have increasingly come to view the activity of the diaspora as the main threats to their regime, often labeling opponents in exile as “terrorists.” Indeed, authorities in Minsk designated Protasevich a “terrorist” in November.