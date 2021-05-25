“This will be one of the best things that you can pass across America,” Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, told CNN. “People shouldn’t have to live in fear. When you see a police officer, you see somebody that you respect, somebody that’s out there serving America, and they’re supposed to make sure that you are okay. But when an officer takes someone else’s life, to me it’s not a mistake, because a mistake can be erased.”