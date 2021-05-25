Here’s what to know:
Floyd family to press Congress for passage of policing bill while in Washington
During their trip to Washington on Tuesday, family members of George Floyd plan not only to meet with Biden but also with members of Congress who are key to negotiations over a policing bill bearing Floyd’s name.
“Our message is let’s don’t squander this moment,” Ben Crump, the family’s attorney, said during an appearance Tuesday morning on CNN. “Now is the time to act. Let’s do it in the name of George Floyd.”
A bill passed by the House in March would ban chokeholds, end racial and religious profiling, establish a national database to track police misconduct and prohibit certain no-knock warrants. It also contains several provisions that would make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct in civil and criminal court.
Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.), among others, have been trying to negotiate a version that can attract enough Republican votes to pass the Senate.
During his address last month to a joint session of Congress, Biden called on lawmakers to pass the bill by Tuesday, the anniversary of Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police. While that deadline won’t be met, negotiations are ongoing.
“This will be one of the best things that you can pass across America,” Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, told CNN. “People shouldn’t have to live in fear. When you see a police officer, you see somebody that you respect, somebody that’s out there serving America, and they’re supposed to make sure that you are okay. But when an officer takes someone else’s life, to me it’s not a mistake, because a mistake can be erased.”
Analysis: Texas and North Carolina ‘next in play’ for Latino voter outreach groups
For all of the criticism that Democrats and the Biden campaign received about their lackluster outreach to Latino voters, at least one progressive organization exceeded its voter registration goals in the 2020 election cycle.
An analysis done by Voto Latino in partnership with Clarity Campaign Labs and Catalist, and provided to The Washington Post, showed that during the 2020 election campaign, the group collected 617,714 complete voter registration applications — a 123 percent increase over its projected goal for the cycle.
Senate expected to narrowly confirm Kristin Clarke to lead Justice Department’s civil rights division
The Senate on Tuesday is poised to narrowly confirm Kristen Clarke to lead the Justice Department’s civil rights division after a battle in which she engendered some of the most virulent Republican criticism of all of Biden’s nominees.
Clarke is poised to become the first woman confirmed to lead what former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. has called the agency’s “crown jewel,” returning to the office where she began her professional career two decades earlier as a line attorney.
The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked over Clarke’s nomination, forcing Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to use a “discharge petition” to allow consideration by the full Senate. That procedural move was approved on a 50-to-48 vote.
On Tuesday, senators are expected to take one last procedural vote, to limit debate, before voting to confirm Clarke, who in recent years has led the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
Echoing other Republican colleagues, Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) has called Clarke and Vanita Gupta — who was narrowly confirmed last month as associate attorney general — “two of the most radical nominees ever put forward for any position in the federal government.”
Among the concerns voiced by conservatives is that Clarke will aggressively seek to bolster prosecutions of hate crimes and expand voting access for minorities. Her supporters have dismissed the attacks as a bad-faith effort to discredit her over the kind of advocacy that is at the center of civil rights law.
Biden to meet with George Floyd’s family amid uncertain progress on race
On Tuesday, a year after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, his family members will fly to Washington, D.C., for a private audience with Biden, their first in-person meeting with the president since they buried Floyd.
While White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is “eager to listen to their perspectives and hear what they have to say,” an unfulfilled promise looms over the meeting as progress on police reform has stagnated, including legislation bearing Floyd’s name that Biden had hoped would be law on the anniversary of his death.
Floyd’s murder, and the graphic video that showed his final breaths, sparked an often-incendiary conversation about the role race plays in criminal justice, economics, education and other aspects of American life. But a conversation about systemic racism does not equate to action to dismantle it, and as the nation passes the grim anniversary, activists say that the politicians who embraced change have often failed to enact it.
Justice Dept. releases part of internal memo on not charging Trump in Russia probe
The Justice Department late Monday released part of a key internal document used in 2019 to justify not charging President Donald Trump with obstruction, but also signaled it would fight a judge’s effort to make the entire document public.
The filing comes after a federal judge excoriated former U.S. attorney general William P. Barr — and the Justice Department more broadly — for their explanations of how and why the department decided not to pursue a criminal case against Trump over possible obstruction of the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
The Justice Department filing is likely to both fuel and frustrate Trump’s biggest critics, particularly Democrats who have long argued that Barr stage-managed an exoneration of Trump after Mueller submitted a 448-page report on his findings about his investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the election, and whether Trump tried to obstruct that investigation.
Rand Paul received a suspicious package at home. He blames a pop singer he claims ‘called for violence.’
When a suspicious package filled with white powder showed up at his house in Kentucky on Monday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said he knew exactly who was to blame for inspiring the threat: pop singer Richard Marx.
Paul pointed to a Sunday tweet in which the singer behind hits such as “Don’t Mean Nothing” and “Endless Summer Nights” said he would buy drinks for Paul’s neighbor, who broke several of the senator’s ribs in a 2017 scuffle. The intent, Paul argued, was to incite another violent attack against him.
“As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family,” Paul said in a statement shared with Politico, which broke the news of the suspicious package. “Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.”
Infrastructure talks hit a wall as Senate GOP and White House trade blame
The prospects for a bipartisan infrastructure deal dimmed even further Monday, as Senate Republicans alleged that the White House had agreed to narrow the scope of its $2.2 trillion plan — only to reverse course days later.
The dispute centers on Biden’s proposal to package new investments in roads, bridges and pipes with billions of dollars to help children and families. Republicans say Biden agreed earlier this month to seek what they describe as “social” spending as part of another legislative effort, only to have his top aides take the opposite approach during the latest round of talks Friday.
“We thought we had an understanding that social infrastructure is off — they didn’t take any of that off,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the party’s lead negotiator.
Man charged with bringing molotov cocktails to Capitol on Jan. 6 has Texas militia ties, contacted Ted Cruz’s office, court papers allege
An Alabama man charged with bringing five loaded firearms and 11 molotov cocktails with napalm-like properties to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 approached Sen. Ted Cruz’s Washington home and office weeks earlier to discuss “election fraud” and previously joined an armed-citizen camp at the Texas border, new court filings alleged Monday.
The U.S. allegations came in a federal judge’s ruling ordering the continued detention of Lonnie Leroy Coffman, of Falkville, Ala., citing evidence that he had potential plans to coordinate with others and was prepared for political violence.
The 71-year-old Army veteran is awaiting trial on charges of possessing some of the deadliest unregistered weapons and explosives on the day of the riots that breached the Capitol, led to assaults on nearly 140 police officers and forced the evacuation of Congress.
Supreme Court turns down inmate who requested firing squad, drawing rebuke from liberal justices
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a case from a Missouri death row inmate seeking a firing squad instead of the lethal injection he said could lead to an excruciating death, drawing protests from the court’s liberals.
The court’s six conservatives did not explain the decision to keep Ernest Johnson from amending his lawsuit in a lower court to ask for execution by firing squad; such silence is not unusual.
But Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a withering dissent, saying the court was going back on its promise to let the condemned propose an alternative method of death when fearful that the state’s procedure would cause needless pain.
Texas governor to sign law preventing the defunding of police, setting up another clash with cities
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed Monday to sign a bill that will thwart efforts by cities to reduce or reallocate police budgets, the latest of a string of actions he has taken to restrain local authorities.
Abbott took to Twitter on Sunday night to weigh in on a shooting in the capital, Austin, arguing that the police were “incapable” of responding swiftly because of recent budget cuts.
“This is what defunding the police looks like,” the Republican governor wrote.
“Texas won’t tolerate this. We’re about to pass a law — that I will sign — that will prevent cities from defunding police,” he added.