Demings has been a fixture in such Black women’s organizations as the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the local Orlando chapter of Links. Given their nonprofit status, neither national organization endorses any candidate. But being affiliated with these groups gives Demings a chance to hear directly from Black women about their political concerns — and to reach out to them to communicate her vision. Black women make up only 7 percent of the U.S. population, but they tend to vote at higher rates than other groups. They are the Democratic Party’s most loyal and consistent voters. The national and international network of Deltas and Links members gives Demings more fundraising opportunities among people who have already heard about her civic activism and public service. That matters, as political science research consistently finds that Black female candidates are disadvantaged in fundraising and often lack large individual donors to their campaigns.