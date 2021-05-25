Yet legal experts and tech industry trade groups immediately raised concerns about the constitutionality of the law.
Legal experts say they expect to see lawsuits challenging the measure. Eric Goldman, a professor at Santa Clara University Law School in California, described the bill as bad policy and warned that some of its provisions are “obviously unconstitutional” because they restrict the editorial discretion of online publishers. He said some aspects of the law also would be preempted by a federal Internet law known as Section 230 that shields Internet companies from lawsuits over posts, photos and other content shared on their services.
“I see this bill as purely performative; it was never designed to be law but simply to send a message to voters,” Goldman said in an interview.
Goldman and tech companies also warned that it gives the government too much power over online speech. Trade groups representing tech companies came out swinging against it, arguing that it would make it harder for tech companies to remove potentially harmful speech.
“If this law could somehow be enforced, it would allow lawful but awful user posts including pornography, violence and hate speech that will make it harder for families to safely navigate online,” said Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel at NetChoice, a trade association whose members include Facebook, Google and Twitter.
The law highlights how Republicans are bringing their fight against Big Tech to state legislatures.
The Florida legislation, which takes effect July 1, underscores how Republicans are increasingly targeting tech giants in state legislatures, while their ability to take action at the federal level is limited as Democrats control Washington. The Biden administration recently revoked a Trump-era executive order calling on the Federal Communications Commission to rethink the scope of Section 230 and when its liability protections apply.
The Texas Senate has approved legislation similar to Florida’s that would prevent large tech companies from blocking or discriminating against users based on their viewpoints or location within Texas. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has expressed support for that bill. North Carolina and Louisiana state lawmakers have introduced similar measures.
“It’s open season on the Internet at the state level,” Goldman said.
DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender, pushed for the legislation’s passage amid conservatives’ complaints that tech companies censor them — charges the companies vehemently deny. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube’s decisions to suspend former president Donald Trump’s account in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have only heightened the stakes.
“Today, Floridians are being guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley power grab on speech, thought, and content,” DeSantis said in a tweet. “We the people are standing up to tech totalitarianism with the signing of Florida’s Big Tech Bill.”
The Florida law comes as Congress is weighing how to regulate social media.
Lawmakers from both parties have introduced bills taking aim at Section 230, but there’s been very little bipartisan agreement about how it should be changed. Democrats largely think the tech companies aren’t doing enough to police the spread of viral falsehoods, hate speech and content inciting violence, while Republicans argue the companies have gone too far.
Kurt Opsahl, the deputy executive director and general counsel for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said the debate over the control of the Internet is critical. But the Florida law fails to address the key problems.
“There’s a lot to be done with providing more information and transparency,” he said in an interview. “It doesn’t end up being very helpful to pass an unconstitutional bill that is going to be challenged immediately and likely to never go into effect.”
Rant and rave
Florida lawmakers created a special exemption for companies that own theme parks, which could apply to websites operated by Disney. Disney World is a major Florida tourist attraction, while Comcast owns Universal Studios Florida. BuzzFeed News senior tech reporter Ryan Mac:
Axios's Kia Kokalitcheva:
Our top tabs
Lawyers for Apple and Epic debated their antitrust case for hours as the trial wrapped up.
U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers didn’t indicate how she planned to rule in the coming months as she launched a barrage of questions at both sides, Reed Albergotti reports. But Gonzalez Rogers did give both sides reason to worry and celebrate during the four-hour session.
Responding to an argument by Gonzalez Rogers that a court decision to open up Apple’s iOS ecosystem would “destroy the ecosystem into which they have made a choice to enter,” Epic counsel Gary Bornstein maintained that consumers don’t make informed choices while entering the Apple or Google Android mobile operating systems.
And an attorney representing Apple, Daniel Swanson, had to argue that Apple’s 30 percent commissions are competitive, despite the judge’s argument that “if there was real competition, that number would move, and it hasn’t.”
“So far,” she said, “there doesn’t seem to be anything in the market itself that is pressuring Apple to compete with developers.”
Amazon is close to completing a deal to buy Hollywood’s MGM studio.
A $9 billion deal, which would be Amazon’s second-largest acquisition behind Whole Foods, could be announced this week, the Wall Street Journal’s Juliet Chung, Joe Flint and Erich Schwartzel report. MGM’s film library would help it compete with other streaming giants.
Talks between the two companies have been on-and-off since the beginning of the year, with MGM and Amazon entering exclusive talks in recent weeks. It is not guaranteed that the two companies will agree to a deal. MGM’s board was briefed on it on Sunday.
Revisions to a $250 billion bill to boost U.S. technology and science are prompting headaches on Capitol Hill.
The hundreds of potential changes to the bill could lower its chances of success, Tony Romm reports. The proposal, which was designed to boost U.S. competition with China and is now known as the United States Innovation and Competition Act, highlights the challenges Democrats face in advancing major legislation in a narrowly divided Congress.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), has said he’ll try to limit a $53 billion fund for U.S. semiconductor makers so that they can’t use it to buy their stock back or boost their executives’ pay. He’s also trying to get rid of a $10 billion lunar-landing program that could boost Blue Origin, a space company run by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.
Republicans, meanwhile, are trying to make the bill tougher on China, including by introducing changes that they say would prevent U.S. funding from benefiting Chinese companies. But Democrats’ goal to approve the bill by the end of the week could be in jeopardy as Republicans including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) criticize that timetable.
Hill happenings
Trending
Mentions
- Meghan Biery, who worked as senior national security policy adviser in the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, has become the Semiconductor Industry Association’s director of global technology and security policy.