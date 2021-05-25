The thin polling data makes it difficult to know whether anything is sticking to Yang, or, as his opponents hope, that voters have started to sour on him as they've tuned into the election. It's hard to say. At a Saturday news conference in Flushing, where Yang proposed a ban on health-care worker shifts lasting more than 12 hours, a voter who turned on his phone camera and joined the scrum asked about his presidential campaign pledge for a $1,000 monthly basic income. Yang is not running on that in New York. At his campaign stops, the hecklers have been outnumbered by fans, who have few questions for Yang and see him as the only non-politician in the race. (Former Citi executive Ray McGuire, who has also never held elected office, has not caught on like Yang.)