The thing about the evidence against Trump is that it was extensive. Trump repeatedly thumbed his nose at the usual rules on most everything, but also when it came to potential obstruction by anybody not serving as president. Mueller’s report seems to satisfy the three conditions of obstruction charges — an obstructive act, relation to an official legal proceeding, and corrupt intent — in upwards of five instances. Whether any of them failed to fully satisfy all three conditions is up for debate; whether none of the five rose to the level of a chargeable offense is another matter entirely.