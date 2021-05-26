“Ed Markey’s adoring, online fans have a new enemy: Ed Markey,” the Daily Beast’s Sam Brodey reports. “Calla Walsh still has Ed Markey’s victory speech pinned to her bedroom wall. The 16-year-old from Massachusetts went all-in on the septuagenarian senator’s ultra-progressive campaign in 2020, devoting countless hours toward organizing for his primary victory against Joe Kennedy III. When Markey won, he credited a movement powered by young people like Walsh. ... Walsh looks at those words every day, but they ring more hollow now. ... Instead of replying adoringly to his every tweet, former Markey fans and staffers — the heart of an extremely online constellation of Generation Z lefties known as The Markeyverse — are now challenging him and urging others to flood his offices with calls. The reason for this dramatic flip is their belief that the senator hasn’t done enough to address the Israel-Palestine conflict. ... Markey’s diehard backers expected he’d join other left-wing icons like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) in strongly condemning Israel’s deadly attacks on Gaza. ... Markey has not met that high bar.” The Gen Z accounts that once lionized the senator have now turned against him.