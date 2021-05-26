The United States is trying to change the narrative at the annual assembly this week.
U.S. and Chinese officials brought clashing messages to yesterday’s meeting of the World Health Assembly, which is the World Health Organization’s decision-making body.
Beijing insisted it considers the investigation in its own country into the virus’s origin to be complete, the Wall Street Journal reported. But Washington called for a new round of studies to be conducted with independent experts — something the Biden administration has pushing for the past month.
It has been asking China to allow experts “unfettered access” to data and unlimited interviews after the country heavily restricted WHO investigators earlier this year. The WHO’s subsequent report dismissed claims the virus had escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, prompting immediate pushback that it wasn’t credible because of China’s refusal to be transparent.
- In prerecorded remarks, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told the meeting that international experts should be given “the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak.”
- “We need to get to the bottom of this and we need a completely transparent process from China,” said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House coronavirus task force. “We need the WHO to assist in that matter. We don’t feel like we have that now.”
- White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters yesterday that “the president believes there needs to be an independent investigation, one that’s run by the international community.”
Hoover Institute fellow Lanhee Chen:
Yet there are no known plans at the assembly to pass a resolution on the matter; WHO officials told the Wall Street Journal that there’s “little sign that governments could agree on a path forward.”
And there’s little hope China would comply with the requests, even if the assembly turned up the pressure. “China will never agree to that, of course,” Lentzos said, adding that she doubts “a smoking gun” will ever be found.
Even so, the new attention on the lab leak hypothesis is prompting introspection among scientists and the media.
We still don't know whether the virus emerged “zoonotically” from animals, or whether it was the result of a lab experiment gone awry.
“Scientists’ default assumption has been that this was a naturally occurring event since hundreds of zoonotic viruses jump from animals to humans and cause all manner of diseases,” Yasmeen Abutaleb, Shane Harris and Ben Guarino write. “Many scientists who study zoonotic diseases say that’s still the more likely scenario. But in part because they have not yet identified the animal that may have spread the virus to humans, the Wuhan lab theory has gained more credibility.”
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) was widely ridiculed when he first advanced the notion that the virus may have escaped from a lab, rather than jumping from animals to humans at a Wuhan seafood market. Numerous experts dismissed the possibility the virus could be man-made, according to reporting by my colleague Paulina Firozi in February 2020.
“There’s absolutely nothing in the genome sequence of this virus that indicates the virus was engineered,” Richard Ebright, a professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University, said at the time. “The possibility this was a deliberately released bioweapon can be firmly excluded.”
Claims from former president Donald Trump that the virus came from a lab also contributed to the skepticism, FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver argues:
Vox writer Matt Yglesias slammed the media for how it dismissed the hypothesis:
Important information was available from the start, but generally ignored, The Post's fact-checker Glenn Kessler writes.
“But in other cases, some experts fought against the conventional wisdom and began to build a credible case, rooted in science, that started to change people’s minds,” he writes. “This has led to renewed calls for a real investigation into the lab’s activities before the coronavirus emerged.”
Glenn has a timeline tracking what we knew, when. Here are a few early-on examples of evidence suggesting the lab-leak hypothesis should have been at least considered.
Jan. 26: A study by Chinese researchers published in the Lancet of the first 41 hospitalized patients in Wuhan who had confirmed infections found that 13 of the 41 cases, including the first documented case, had no link to the seafood marketplace that originally was considered the origin of the outbreak.
Feb. 6: Botao Xiao, a molecular biomechanics researcher at South China University of Technology, posts a paper stating that “the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.” He pointed to the previous safety mishaps and the kind of research undertaken at the lab. He withdrew the paper a few weeks later after Chinese authorities insisted no accident had taken place.
March 27: A Defense Intelligence Agency assessment on the origin of the coronavirus is updated to include the possibility that the new coronavirus emerged “accidentally” because of “unsafe laboratory practices.”
April 14: Josh Rogin, writing in The Post, reveals that in 2018, State Department officials visited the WIV and “sent two official warnings back to Washington about inadequate safety at the lab, which was conducting risky studies on coronaviruses from bats. The cables have fueled discussions inside the U.S. government about whether this or another Wuhan lab was the source of the virus — even though conclusive proof has yet to emerge.”
Ahh, oof and ouch
AHH: Chiquita Brooks-LaSure will be the next administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Senate voted 55 to 44 to confirm Brooks-LaSure to lead CMS, a post considered to be the second-most-powerful within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, The Post’s Eugene Scott reports. Five Republicans joined with Democrats to support her nomination.
Brooks-LaSure is considered highly qualified to lead CMS, a $1 trillion agency that oversees Medicare and Medicaid and also administers the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. She will be charged with helping expand insurance enrollment under President Biden.
“Her background in the agency’s three biggest programs — Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act — gives Brooks-LaSure a level of expertise that is rare. Brooks-LaSure was a senior CMS official under the Obama administration where she helped implement the expansion of Affordable Care Act coverage,” Eugene writes.
OOF: Black people now make up more than 80 percent of coronavirus cases reported in D.C.
They made up 46 percent of cases late last year, a disparity that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) highlighted in a call with Ward 8 community leaders Tuesday.
“The share of new infections involving Black people spiked sharply in the city starting around mid-April, when the coronavirus vaccine became widely available to D.C. residents,” Lola Fadulu and Dan Keating report. “The share of cases involving White people, meanwhile, has fallen below 10 percent, compared with 33 percent of cases in December.”
“The District’s population is about 45 percent Black and 42.5 percent White,” Lola and Dan write. “But White residents have been significantly more likely to get vaccinated, due to higher rates of both hesitancy and access issues for Black Washingtonians.”
OUCH: The CDC is no longer investigating mild infections in vaccinated Americans.
“No vaccine provides perfect protection, and so-called breakthrough infections after coronavirus vaccination are rare and unlikely to lead to serious illness. Federal health officials have told fully vaccinated people they no longer need to wear masks or maintain social distance because they are protected, nor do they need to be tested or quarantine after an exposure, unless they develop symptoms,” the New York Times's Roni Caryn Rabin reports. “Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped investigating breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people unless they become so sick that they are hospitalized or die.”
A CDC report issued Tuesday found 10,262 reports of breakthrough infections through the end of April, a period in which the agency was monitoring all breakthrough infections, including mild or asymptomatic cases. By this point, nearly 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated against the virus. About 995 people were hospitalized and 160 died, although in a significant number of cases the hospitalizations or deaths may not have been due to covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. More than half of the cases involved variants of concern, including the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants.
Experts disagree about the agency's decision, starting May 1, to only monitor serious breakthrough infections. Some scientists say that it will help the agency focus on the most important cases. But critics say that monitoring mild cases can provide important signals on vaccine effectiveness and the role of new variants in breakthrough infections.
More in coronavirus news
- Moderna will seek FDA approval for its vaccine in teenagers. A clinical trial of 3,732 adolescents, ages 12 to 17, found that the company’s two-shot vaccine produced the same immune response in teenagers as in adults, The Post’s Carolyn Y. Johnson reports. If authorized, it will be the second vaccine available to adolescents as young as 12. Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine was authorized for that age group earlier this month.
- Public health officials are targeting the vaccine-reluctant on dating apps. Nine dating sites have teamed up with the Biden administration to allow users to show that they’ve received shots and to provide vaccinated people with premium content, The Post’s Marisa Iati and William Wan report.
- Social media influencers in France say that a mysterious advertising agency has offered them money to spread fake stories about Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, the Associated Press’s John Leicester reports.
- Half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and more than 61 percent of adults have received at least one dose. According to The Post's vaccine tracker, at least 164.4 million people have received one or both doses of the vaccine and 131.1 are fully vaccinated.
Battle over drug pricing
When it comes to high drug prices, Colorado lawmakers are taking matters into their own hands.
“Tired of waiting for federal action to reduce prescription drug costs, Colorado is acting on its own — even if it must do so with one arm tied behind its back. Unable to set prices or change patent protections, the state is exploring creative legislative and administrative approaches to lower out-of-pocket costs on medications,” Kaiser Health News’s Markian Hawryluk reports.
Lawmakers are advancing a bill that would create a prescription drug affordability board that could review prices for consumers and set payment limits.
It’s one of a series of actions the state is taking: On July 1, the governor’s office is expected to launch a tool embedded in electronic medical records that allows doctors and other prescribers to see what patients with public or private health plans will pay for medication. The state is also pursuing deals with drug companies that would link prices to the effectiveness of the drugs in reducing negative health outcomes. Colorado has already approved the import of drugs from Canada, and the state is reviewing bids from contractors to make that happen.
Elsewhere in healthcare
The coronavirus created a natural experiment to test the value of health-care interventions.
“Covid-19 is opening the door for researchers to address a problem that has vexed the medical community for decades: the overtreatment and unnecessary treatment of patients,” Bruce Alpert writes for Kaiser Health News. “On one hand, the pandemic caused major health setbacks for non-coronavirus patients who were forced to, or chose to, avoid tests and treatments for various illnesses. On the other hand, in cases in which no harm was done by delays or cancellations, medical experts can now reevaluate whether those procedures are truly necessary.”
Overtreatment causes billions in health-care costs each year and can cause unnecessary anxiety and suffering in patients. One survey asked 2,000 physicians what percent of care could be skipped without negative consequences and found the median answer was 20.6 percent.
Sugar rush
