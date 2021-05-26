“Covid-19 is opening the door for researchers to address a problem that has vexed the medical community for decades: the overtreatment and unnecessary treatment of patients,” Bruce Alpert writes for Kaiser Health News. “On one hand, the pandemic caused major health setbacks for non-coronavirus patients who were forced to, or chose to, avoid tests and treatments for various illnesses. On the other hand, in cases in which no harm was done by delays or cancellations, medical experts can now reevaluate whether those procedures are truly necessary.”