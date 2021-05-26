Here’s what to know:
Democrats say David Chipman is the perfect candidate to run the agency conservatives hate: ATF
Soon after retiring from a three-decade career in law enforcement, David Chipman used his first op-ed as a private citizen to advocate for an unusual cause: Senate confirmation of the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Since the Senate changed rules to require the confirmation of the ATF director, no one had been able to get through the gantlet to win a vote to fully take over the agency regulating firearms.
“What we need instead is a full-time director and a fully funded agency with a proactive and aggressive approach to its mission, equipped to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies,” Chipman wrote in 2013 before the first successful confirmation of an ATF director.
On Wednesday, Chipman’s previous words will prove prophetic as he gets his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to become only the second ATF director to win confirmation by the full Senate.
John W. Warner, senator from Virginia and force on military affairs, dies at 94
John W. Warner, the five-term U.S. senator from Virginia who helped plan the U.S. Bicentennial celebrations, played a central role in military affairs and gained respect on both sides of the aisle for his diligence, consensus-building and independence, has died in Alexandria, Va., at 94.
His former chief of staff, Carter Cornick, announced the death but did not provide further details.
Because of his willingness to buck his increasingly conservative party, Mr. Warner became the Republican whom many Virginia independents and Democrats respected and voted for. By the time he retired in 2009, Mr. Warner held the second-longest tenure of a Virginia senator.
Analysis: Congress is about to blow past some major legislative deadlines
Lawmakers are up against the clock on major legislation, as they are set to blow past Biden’s deadline to pass a police reform bill by the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, along with the administration’s Memorial Day target for progress in infrastructure negotiations.
Before they head home for recess at the end of the week, Democrats in the Senate might also face another major roadblock if Senate Republicans filibuster the proposed congressional Jan. 6 commission on Thursday.
Democrats need the support of 10 Republicans to avoid a filibuster. As it stands, only two GOP senators — Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — are planning to support legislation establishing an independent commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6.
Harris to convene bipartisan meeting on broadband infrastructure
Harris plans Wednesday to convene a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss “the critical importance” of investing in broadband infrastructure, according to an advisory issued by her office.
The issue is key to Biden’s jobs and infrastructure package. Negotiations between the White House and Republican senators over the broader plan have stalled in recent days, though both sides agree that the country needs to be spending more to extend high-speed Internet access to rural areas.
Biden in April called for $100 billion over eight years to expand broadband to the entire United States. Last week, the White House said it would be willing to accept a GOP counteroffer of $65 billion.
Blinken seeks to bolster Hamas-Israel truce, but long-term prospects remain bleak
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged tens of millions of dollars in additional development assistance to the Palestinians on Tuesday as part of a plan to bolster a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting.
In his first diplomatic trip to the Middle East, Blinken also said the United States would reopen its consulate in Jerusalem, reversing a Trump administration decision that closed the office and downgraded U.S. ties with the Palestinians.
“I’m here to underscore the commitment of the United States to rebuilding the relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, a relationship built on mutual respect and also a shared conviction that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures of security, freedom opportunity and dignity,” Blinken said after meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.
Bipartisan group of senators prepares new infrastructure plan as talks stall between White House and GOP
A small bipartisan group of senators is privately sketching out the contours of a new infrastructure package — and fresh ways to pay for it — that the lawmakers hope to sell to colleagues after negotiations between Republican senators and the White House stalled in recent days.
The nascent plan is being drafted by more than a half-dozen lawmakers, including Republican Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Susan Collins (Maine) and Rob Portman (Ohio) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).
On Tuesday, Romney said the group, which is divided equally between Democrats and Republicans, has come to a “pretty close consensus” on key elements of a blueprint that focuses largely on traditional infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, trains and broadband Internet.
Driven by Biden presidency, U.S. bishops next month are expected to approve controversial Communion inquiry
U.S. Catholic bishops next month are expected to take a vote aimed directly at the question of whether politicians supporting abortion rights should receive Communion. The vote will go ahead despite efforts by some bishops who think urging the exclusion of Catholics such as Biden is not pastoral.
The decision by leaders of the D.C.-based U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to hold the vote comes after dozens of U.S. bishops asked for it to be postponed, saying the conference is too divided. The Catholic news site the Pillar first reported Tuesday that the effort to postpone the vote was led in part by Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory.
Biden administration reins in street-level enforcement by ICE as officials try to refocus agency’s mission
At the detention centers and county jails that the Trump administration once filled with immigrants facing deportation, thousands of beds are now empty. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers whom President Donald Trump lavished with praise have far less to do on the streets of U.S. cities these days.
Under new Biden administration rules curtailing immigration enforcement, ICE carried out fewer than 3,000 deportations last month, the lowest level on record. The agency’s 6,000 officers currently average one arrest every two months.
ICE under President Biden is an agency on probation. The new administration has rejected calls from some Democrats to eliminate the agency entirely, but Biden has placed ICE deportation officers on a leash so tight that some say their work is being functionally abolished.
Biden looks to California for next phase of offshore wind
Until now, the plan to power American cities by erecting thousands of giant wind turbines in the oceans off the United States has mostly been an East Coast vision. Developers are busy studying the outer continental shelf and awaiting — or recently celebrating — federal permits to put wind farms from Maine to North Carolina.
The West Coast has lagged behind as the Biden administration pursues its ambitious goal of producing 30 gigawatts of electricity from offshore wind by 2030. The main reason has been geography. The deeper coastal waters of the Pacific make these costly construction projects even more difficult. And the U.S. military’s frequent use of the Pacific for training and maneuvers has been a complicating factor.
But the Biden administration and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Tuesday that they plan to push ahead with West Coast offshore wind by designating two areas off the California coast for future wind energy development. If wind farms in these areas ultimately get approved in coming years, they would be the first of their kind on the West Coast.
Michigan’s top election official and Dominion warn counties about the risks of vote audits by outside groups
Michigan’s top election official and the company whose voting equipment has been the subject of baseless claims of fraud are cautioning local governments in the state that outside audits of the 2020 election results like the one underway in Maricopa County, Ariz., would be illegal and would void the machines’ security warranties.
The warnings come amid a growing campaign by former president Donald Trump and his supporters to pressure county governments to launch audits reviewing ballots cast in the last presidential election, which they claim without evidence was tainted by large-scale fraud and votes manipulated on equipment purchased from Dominion Voting Systems.
The Arizona recount, which has been denounced by election experts as unprofessional and insecure, is being touted as an inspiration by small cohorts of angry residents across the country. State leaders, Dominion officials and local residents are now trying to block such examinations sought by activists in several Michigan counties.