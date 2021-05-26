Feminist scholars have argued that norms about gender and about the division between public politics and private life are more fluid than we might think. This helps us to understand how Modi has sought and achieved intimacy with the masses. Instead of simple machismo, Modi looks to inspire trust by embodying both masculine and feminine attributes. He flaunts a 56-inch chest and claims to have a wrestler’s body, communicating his muscular approach to national security and ability to supposedly protect the Hindu majority from purportedly traitorous religious minorities. This helps him justify his unilateral decision-making and disdain for representative institutions. But Modi also implicitly aligns himself with women when he depicts himself as small, humble, insignificant, and a political outsider who is dedicated to the well-being of the nation.