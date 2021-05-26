“These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member,” an RGA official told Politico.
The move to ban Lindell from the conference came after the pro-Trump pillow magnate promised to challenge Republican governors Brian Kemp (Ga.) and Doug Ducey (Ariz.), the chair of the organization, about the election results in their states — both won by President Biden.
“I don’t know how you sleep well at night, Doug, on something like that, and Kemp’s even worse,” Lindell said of the governors to Stephen K. Bannon, an ex-adviser to Trump, on his radio show Tuesday. “I don’t understand people who are like that, so I just want to understand where they’re coming from. I just want to know why.”
Lindell told The Post on Wednesday that he was informed by an RGA official that he was prohibited from attending the dinner shortly before his shuttle was scheduled to leave.
“He said: ‘I got bad news. I just got a call and you’re uninvited,’ ” Lindell recalled. “I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘It has something to do with Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey.’”
Representatives with the Republican Governors Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.
Lindell has seen his national profile rise since publicly aligning himself with Trump last year and later pushing some of the wildest election-related accusations without evidence. He was sued in February for $1.3 billion by the election technology company Dominion Voting Systems over “false and conspiratorial” claims that the firm somehow rigged the 2020 election against Trump.
The lawsuits filed against Trump’s lawyers and several right-wing media outlets have brought about awkward broadcast moments involving Lindell as he’s continued to support baseless election claims. Newsmax attempted to stop Lindell from making claims about Dominion during an interview, and a host even read a legal disclaimer while talking over the pillow executive. When Lindell refused to stop spouting election misinformation, the anchor later walked off the set in frustration.
Moments before One America News aired a documentary from Lindell that he claimed offered “absolute proof” of election fraud, the cable news network ran a disclaimer detailing how the claims made in the film “are not intended to be taken or interpreted by the viewer as established facts.”
He’s recently focused his attention on Maricopa County, Ariz., where the Republican-led state Senate took custody of all the nearly 2.1 million ballots in the state’s most populous county for an audit that’s been denounced by local GOP leaders as a “sham” and a “con.” Lindell described Arizona as “ground zero” at the Conservative Political Action Conference this year.
He repeated those baseless claims Tuesday to Bannon, the conservative provocateur who had his fraud case formally dismissed by a federal judge this week after months of haggling over how the court system should handle his pardon from Trump.
Lindell had reportedly attended RGA’s winter meeting in 2020 as a guest of former Virginia governor Bob McDonnell. Some of those in attendance at that event had even encouraged Lindell to run for office, he told The Post, which came as Trump was nudging one of his most vocal allies to do the same.
“They all did. Everybody encouraged me,” he said to Politico at the time. “There was a lot of encouragement.”
