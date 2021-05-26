If you weren’t paying close attention to politics in about 2014, this phrase probably doesn’t mean much to you. “Common Core” is a shorthand for a set of educational standards adopted in most states that aimed to introduce more consistency over how and what students were taught. During Barack Obama’s second term, with the standards being increasingly rolled out, parents became frustrated by changes to traditional problem-solving tools, leading to a backlash against the standards. That was amplified by conservative criticism that positioned Common Core as a top-down mandate from Washington that aimed to replace the role of parents with instructions from the federal government. (It wasn’t.)