Although Trump says the grand jury investigation is a political attack, the whole point of a grand jury is to take politics out of the process. The grand jury process makes indictments the decision of a jury of citizens, rather than prosecutors. It’s also done behind closed doors; jurors are sworn to secrecy, witnesses can make statements to the jury without fear of retaliation from the party being investigated, and if no charges are brought, in theory, the reputation of the person being investigated is protected because the proceedings are never made public, and jurors have taken an oath not to talk about them.