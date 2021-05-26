The thing about cherry-picking examples to reinforce an already held belief is that you don’t need many. If you believe that Trump is being unfairly targeted, you just find a few things that loosely point in that direction and then wave your hands as though the point had been proved. After all, you’re not really building a case, you’re just giving people an escape hatch. So dozens of public officials become the bad actors, conspiring against Trump, and Trump is shielded from any criticism. Arguments that don’t pan out, such as Trump’s claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped, are either ignored or, if possible, retrofitted to support the case. Anything impugning Trump — evidence that his campaign manager knowingly handed internal poll data to a guy connected to Russian intelligence, evidence that his son met with a Kremlin-linked attorney, evidence that he’d sought to leverage the material stolen by Russian hackers to his political advantage, evidence that Trump sought to obstruct the investigation itself — all of that is swept aside as being unimportant, inaccurate or tainted in the face of the real crime: the targeting of Trump.