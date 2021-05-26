After The Washington Post reported Tuesday that district attorney of Manhattan had empaneled a grand jury apparently aimed at bringing criminal charges related to the Trump Organization’s past business practices, Trump complained about the move on his blog.
“This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history,” Trump wrote, comparing the probe to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and his two impeachments. “This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” he added, claiming that the news came out only after a poll showed him “far in the lead for … the General Election in 2024.” (No such poll from any reliable pollster exists.)
That’s the argument that a Democratic district attorney is targeting Trump for political reasons. Never mind that the district attorney, Cyrus Vance, isn’t seeking another term in office. And never mind that he came under fire several years ago for dropping a fraud probe targeting Trump’s children Ivanka and Donald Jr. after being paid a visit by a Trump attorney who also happened to be a big donor to Vance’s past campaigns. The argument is that Trump and his company have simply been keeping their heads down in service to the country and to capitalist enterprise but are nonetheless set upon by dishonest enemies from all sides.
This was the argument from the outset of the Russia probe itself. Trump was dismissing the investigation as a “witch hunt” even before he took office and well before he and his allies had cobbled together their eventual case for how he was being unfairly targeted. Eventually, after picking through bushels of cherries, they landed on such a case: a pair of FBI officials who opposed his candidacy launched a probe aimed not at actually derailing his presidency — since the investigation was kept secret until the election was over — but instead to try to use as leverage against him somehow. The central evidence of their nefarious efforts was a warrant obtained a few weeks before the election against a minor campaign official only after he’d left the campaign, but this was enough: here was the vast, “deep state” effort to tar Trump’s name.
The thing about cherry-picking examples to reinforce an already held belief is that you don’t need many. If you believe that Trump is being unfairly targeted, you just find a few things that loosely point in that direction and then wave your hands as though the point had been proved. After all, you’re not really building a case, you’re just giving people an escape hatch. So dozens of public officials become the bad actors, conspiring against Trump, and Trump is shielded from any criticism. Arguments that don’t pan out, such as Trump’s claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped, are either ignored or, if possible, retrofitted to support the case. Anything impugning Trump — evidence that his campaign manager knowingly handed internal poll data to a guy connected to Russian intelligence, evidence that his son met with a Kremlin-linked attorney, evidence that he’d sought to leverage the material stolen by Russian hackers to his political advantage, evidence that Trump sought to obstruct the investigation itself — all of that is swept aside as being unimportant, inaccurate or tainted in the face of the real crime: the targeting of Trump.
But it worked. Trump’s base and his allies in the media continue to wave away any questions about the Russia investigation as inherently incorrect because of their alternative theory of malfeasance by a cabal of others, despite the paucity of evidence to that effect. (For example, the idea that the investigation itself was predicated on bias against Trump was never substantiated.)
When Trump faced impeachment in late 2019 for having tried to influence Ukraine to announce an investigation into Joe Biden, Trump again claimed that this was part of an effort to take him down. Those relating details of that effort were cast as hostile to Trump or part of an effort to undermine his presidency. His allies in the media lined up to amplify his claims. By the end of the impeachment investigation, it was robustly demonstrated that the Trump administration had withheld support from Ukraine to pressure its president to announce a probe. But to Trump’s defenders, it was an example of Democrats and anti-Trump officials trying to take him down. Again, the default assumption of Trump’s innocence is defended using whatever shields his allies can scavenge.
After a while, the idea that Trump is being unfairly targeted itself becomes evidence that he’s being unfairly targeted. There’s no real defense against the argument at the heart of his second impeachment; Trump obviously both stoked the rhetoric that inspired those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and encouraged his supporters to be in Washington on that day. But Trump simply includes that impeachment as part of the effort to take him down, and many of his supporters nod along.
Why? For many of his supporters, it’s because they have a real sense that Trump is fighting their fight. His presidency was personal to them and they are therefore more likely to see him as a righteous warrior against their shared enemies. It’s not necessarily as simplistic as that implies; many Trump supporters of course understand that he’s a flawed figure. But on these particular fights, complicated ones that pit him against people of whom they’re already skeptical, it’s easier to believe that everyone else is the problem or the toxic actor.
But now, six years into Trump’s entry into the political spotlight, it’s worth drawing out exactly what Trump and many of his supporters are claiming. They are arguing that Trump has done nothing wrong and, instead, that he is being targeted by unethical or corrupt members of the FBI, former intelligence officials, members of the media at all levels, former members of his administration, nonpartisan government officials, people he’d appointed to top-level positions, foreign officials, both elected Republicans and Democrats, New York’s attorney general, Manhattan’s district attorney and, in most of the preceding cases, members of their various staff. Each of these groups, many of which includes multiple members, set aside any sense of ethics in efforts to take Trump down. Each was unsuccessful, but still new efforts emerge, the most recent according to Trump, because Cy Vance is so worried that a candidate who twice lost the national popular vote would win an election in three years.
There’s a simpler alternative: that Trump and his allies have done dubious things that draw official and often validated scrutiny. Yes, that scrutiny is then amplified for partisan reasons but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to scrutinize, as we’ve seen repeatedly.
But as any human being can tell you, it’s easier to keep believing what you’ve long believed based on vague evidence than to question your assumption after being presented with complicated new facts. Trump knows this intuitively, so, once again, a question about the activity of him or his allies becomes part of the most sweeping and clumsy pressure campaign in American history.