We’ve been over this before, but this is a classic logical fallacy. If I were to claim that you were a hologram and that I should therefore be awarded ownership of your car, it would not be incumbent upon you to prove me wrong in a court of law. Instead, I would be asked to provide credible evidence of my claim before anyone would need to take it seriously. And while that’s obviously an extreme example, it is not much more extreme than “ballots were secretly flown from Asia without detection and counted to give Biden just enough of a victory in Arizona” or even that “rampant fraud occurred that gave Biden a victory in a number of states.” In each case, it is not up to those who don’t hold the positions to prove them wrong, it’s up to those making the claims to prove that they are feasible. Which hasn’t happened, at least not to any objective standard.