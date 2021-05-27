After 26 years in power, the president of Belarus has been clinging to power since August, when mass protests erupted after he claimed he had received 80 percent of the vote in an election that many experts believe to be fraudulent. Lukashenka’s violent crackdown on protesters led the opposition to join forces, and protests quickly spread across the country. MOBILISE project data suggest an estimated 3 to 5 percent of Belarusians joined in weekly protests in over 80 cities. However, as repression became more relentless in an attempt to neutralize the opposition, the protests died down.