Despite how extreme and obviously ludicrous the above formulation is, millions of Americans say they believe it. New polling from the Public Religion Research Institute and Interfaith Youth Core finds that 15 percent of Americans claim to believe specifically that a Satan-worshipping pedophile ring controls the world, with more than a fifth of Republicans somehow expressing that opinion. Perhaps those numbers are overstated, but that’s still a lot of people willing to publicly express confidence in one of the more demented ideas that’s ever emerged.
So how do we combat the spread of this idea, one that’s already led to multiple acts of violence? Well, one way is to do our best to avoid treating it as in any way serious or legitimate or, ideally, to avoid giving it any oxygen at all. That is tricky for news organizations, for obvious reasons.
Perhaps the worst way to combat the conspiracy theory is to treat it as something falsifiable. That is, we wouldn’t want to simply assume it’s true or has obviously true components that we then work to validate or discredit. There’s no reason to believe it’s true, and even just launching an investigation suggesting that it might be lends it credence.
More importantly, conspiracy theories are inherently unfalsifiable simply because they are, by definition, not bound by reason. You can’t reason someone out of an irrational thought. As we’ve seen in hundreds of other cases, even completely uprooting elements of a conspiracy theory simply means the theory reroutes to find a new path to the same destination, like dropping a large boulder in a fast-moving stream.
Then there’s the worst possible way to approach the situation: have investigators sympathetic to the conspiracy theory do the investigation. Get QAnon adherents or those open to the idea that thousands of well-known people abuse children and drink their blood in service to the Dark Lord start trying to evaluate the situation. When they start poking around, it seems safe to assume that they will be more likely to treat as important unimportant things, like determining that a certain senator did indeed have a box of Cheerios in his kitchen, and conclude that, while not proof, it does raise important questions. Even if such investigators are trying to be objective, things understood by the irrational to be important triggers will be shunted off into the “questions remain” category.
All of this should be obvious in the context of QAnon. If you believe the conspiracy theory, perhaps you think I’m being unfair; I certainly wouldn’t expect you to agree with an obvious chain of logic. But for everyone else, it should be obvious how treating the unfounded theory as legitimate is bad and having those sympathetic to it try to evaluate its veracity as is worse.
And, if you’ve made it this far, you see where this is going.
The review of the 2020 election results in Maricopa County, Ariz., that is currently underway maps cleanly onto the scenario above. This is a broad and baseless sense among Republicans that something sketchy happened with the vote in that county last year, which prompted Republicans in the state Senate to authorize an open-ended probe into the election. It is treating as serious even the most obviously dumb claims, such as that ballots were flown in from Asia to be cast for Joe Biden and that those ballots will show traces of bamboo. But it’s also treating as serious less bizarre but similarly poorly predicated ideas, notably that there was any significant effort to illegally sway the election.
In an interview with CNN earlier this week, the president of the state Senate, Karen Fann (R), explained that she was simply running down any conspiracy theories that emerged in order to falsify them. And to do so, she and her peers tapped a group called Cyber Ninjas, which has no experience in conducting an election audit and that is run by a guy who has explicitly embraced unfounded and debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud. It’s a bit like asking the QAnon Shaman to pull together a squad to evaluate the extent of pedophilia in Hollywood.
What Fann and her colleagues could have done is to point out that there is in fact no evidence of any substantial fraud in the 2020 election and no obvious way that such an event could occur without detection. But she clearly doesn’t believe that’s the case, as she made obvious when she challenged the CNN reporter interviewing her to deny that any single incident of fraud had occurred. That’s akin to arguing that QAnon might be legitimate because Satanists exist.
A poll released by Fox News on Wednesday reinforces how strongly Republicans broadly (certainly including in Arizona) believe that illegal voting is a risk. Respondents were asked whether they thought different things posed a risk to the stability of the United States, such as gun violence or partisan divisions. Asked if “people voting illegally” threatened the country’s stability, more than three-quarters of Republicans said that it did — despite, again, any credible evidence that illegal voting happens on any significant scale.
The effort in Arizona has been embraced by Republicans who view illegal voting as a threat and by supporters of Donald Trump who are eager help Trump assuage his insecurity about having lost last year’s election. The idea of having outside groups review ballots has been endorsed in Wisconsin, for example, where Trump lost by nearly 21,000 votes. In that state, the Republican assembly speaker, Robin Vos, has hired retired police officers to review the vote.
“A sizable chunk of people believe the election was illegitimate,” Vos told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “And democracy cannot flourish if both sides don’t believe in the end both sides had a fair shot.”
Put another way: A lot of mostly Republican Wisconsinites think the election was stolen, and we’re going to try to falsify that unwarranted assumption. Not using the existing mechanisms that have already validated the results, mind you, but by having these other guys poke around and see who is hiding Cheerios boxes where.
Republican officials are in a legitimate bind. The leader of the party, the former president, is amplifying obviously false claims both directly and in the abstract. He’s encouraging his base of support to believe that something bad happened because it makes him feel better about not being president anymore. Republican officials should simply inform their constituents that these claims are without merit, but Trump’s voice, even in its diminished form, is much louder. So some elected officials may feel compelled to try to combat the fraud conspiracy theory by treating it as serious.
But there’s a side benefit, as Vos made clear to the Journal Sentinel.
“My job is to say where are the laws being followed, where are they not?” he said. “If they’re not being followed, how can I fix it?”
This idea of “fixing” laws to make them more strict has been the driving motivation for changes in election laws in Georgia, Florida and Texas — as well as proposed changes in most other states. It’s not just that the conspiracy theory is treated as serious. It’s that the doubt reinforced by the investigations is then used to power actual restrictions in voting. Often, those restrictions will more heavily constrain Democratic voters for whom added bureaucracy is a more challenging encumbrance.
Even without that knock-on effect, the point of these investigations is to send a message to members of the Republican base that their unfounded concerns are serious, to tell constituents that they are being heard. This is the path of least resistance even for elected officials acting in good faith; it’s easier and more viable to do what voters want than to challenge them. For those who are simply opportunists or who actually believe the unfounded conspiracy theories, it’s a no-brainer.
But this is the wrong approach for uprooting the false belief that the November election was tainted in any significant way by fraud, or that elections in general were fraudulent. In fact, all it will do is reinforce those concerns, making them harder to address in the future.
And that, far more than “illegal voting,” poses a risk to the stability of the United States.