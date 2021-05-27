Raffensperger had emerged after the election as perhaps the chief Republican critic of President Donald Trump’s fraud claims, declining Trump’s entreaties to help him overturn the state’s results. It was rather purely punitive for a guy whose conduct was never shown to have been anything except unhelpful to his party’s efforts to claim fraud and a “stolen” election. The law also allowed the GOP-controlled state legislature to suspend county elections officials — another provision critics warn could mean an election like 2020 could turn out very differently in the future.