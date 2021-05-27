Here’s what to know:
Analysis: Congressional Democrats are trying to jump-start action on health care
Two top congressional Democrats have announced they’ll write a bill to create a government-run “public option” plan — something President Biden promised on the campaign trail to do but is now expected to leave out of his budget proposal being released Friday.
The effort by Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) still faces the same political obstacles to passing a public option plan that were always there: intense industry opposition and Democrats’ narrow majorities in the House and Senate.
But it gives Democrats an easier answer when asked whether they’re working toward their oft-repeated 2020 campaign promises for a new wave of action on improving insurance options and lowering health-care costs in the United States.
China bristles at Biden’s call to probe origins of pandemic
China reacted angrily Thursday to the Biden administration’s move to look harder into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, with one of the country’s more hawkish diplomats saying it shows United States “does not care about facts and truth, nor is it interested in serious scientific origin tracing.”
Instead, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian referenced a baseless claim that the U.S. military created the coronavirus. He urged the U.S. armed forces “to do the same as China and immediately cooperate with the World Health Organization on origin tracing research in a scientific manner,” according to the Associated Press.
Biden on Wednesday ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” in examining the chain of events that led to the global pandemic. While noting there was no “definitive conclusion,” the president said some members of the intelligence community “lean” toward the belief that the coronavirus could have emerged from a laboratory incident.
The Trump administration had suggested without evidence that the virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which boasts the highest level of biosecurity clearance. The virus that has gone on to kill at least 3.48 million people worldwide was first detected in the city in central China.
Many scientists believe that the coronavirus probably jumped to humans through an intermediate animal host, and a joint report released by China and the World Health Organization in March said it was “extremely unlikely” that the coronavirus leaked from a lab. But the report was widely criticized, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that data was withheld from his investigators, whose access to Chinese resources was tightly restricted.
Analysis: Biden pushes U.S. intel for ‘a definitive conclusion’ on coronavirus origins
Biden revealed Wednesday that he has asked U.S. intelligence agencies to intensify efforts to uncover the cause of the coronavirus pandemic. The theory that the virus might have accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China has recently picked up traction.
In the process, Biden disclosed insight into a debate roiling U.S. intelligence agencies over the virus’s origins.
Biden told reporters he asked for an initial review in March, and that “one element” of the intelligence community “leans” toward the view that the novel coronavirus came from a laboratory accident. Two other components, he said, believe the virus came from animal-to-human contact.
Harris to convene meeting of private-sector leaders focused on economic development in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador
Vice President Harris is scheduled Thursday to convene a meeting of private-sectors leaders as part of her continuing efforts to address the root causes of a surge in migration to the United States from Central America’s Northern Triangle region, which includes Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
The meeting, planned to take place in Harris’s office on the White House campus, will focus on economic development opportunities in the region, according to a White House advisory. Harris has argued that an expansion of opportunity in the home countries of migrants will reduce the incentive to travel to the United States.
Harris’s meeting comes in advance of planned travel on June 7 and 8 to Mexico and Guatemala.
Biden heading to Cleveland to deliver speech on the economy as talks continue on infrastructure package
Biden plans to travel to Cleveland on Thursday to deliver a speech on the economy that is expected to include a pitch for his sweeping jobs and infrastructure package, which is pending in Congress.
“This is an opportunity for the president to talk about the fact that his economic plan is working, that in his view this is exactly the time we should continue to invest in our economy, make sure we’re doing more to help parents with child care, rebuild our roads, rail and bridges and make sure we’re doing more to prepare our next generation of workers for our workforce,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told FOX 8 News, a Cleveland television station, in an interview Wednesday.
Biden is scheduled to deliver his address at Cuyahoga Community College Manufacturing Technology Center, which he plans tour while there.
The trip to Ohio comes amid negotiations between the White House and Republicans on changes to Biden’s package that might allow it to receive bipartisan support in the Senate.
In multiple rounds of talks, Republican lawmakers have held firm in opposing White House plans to address the changing climate, add $400 billion in funding for elder care and include a slew of other domestic priorities that the administration is pushing for families and children.
The GOP is set to affirm its opposition Thursday morning, when lawmakers led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) are expected to present Biden their latest counteroffer. This could amount to a plan as large as $1 trillion that Republicans have said would be focused on roads, bridges, pipes and other forms of traditional infrastructure.
Jeff Stein and Tony Romm contributed to this report.
House Democrats make new demand on infrastructure bill as Biden strains to lure Republicans
More than 200 House Democrats banded together on Thursday to issue a new warning as part of the contentious debate over infrastructure spending: Include strong union and labor protections, or possibly risk losing some of their support.
The message from nearly every party lawmaker in the chamber served as a new political marker as tense negotiations continue on potentially trillions of dollars in new public works spending. Senate Republicans are expected to put forward their own demands — in the form of a new counteroffer in their ongoing talks with President Biden — later Thursday morning.
In their letter, House Democrats stressed that Congress must couple any new federal loans, grants or tax benefits to improve the country’s infrastructure with policy mandates to help workers.
Jan. 6 commission remains long shot in Senate, even as Collins pitches last-ditch compromise
A last-ditch proposal from one of the Senate’s most moderate Republicans may determine whether Congress creates an independent commission to investigate the U.S. Capitol attack or the legislation to do so dies.
The Senate is expected to vote as soon as Thursday on a House-passed bill to create the 10-person panel, of which five positions, including the chairman, would be selected by Democratic congressional leaders, and five, including the vice chairman, would be selected by their Republican counterparts. The panel would have subpoena power, but only on a bipartisan basis.
Thirty-five House Republicans backed the bill last week, but in the Senate, the proposal has faced increasingly long odds as GOP senators criticize the proposed commission as partisan, redundant or otherwise objectionable and unnecessary. Many of those Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), argue that Congress is doing enough already to seek accountability for the Jan. 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
Despite little evidence of fraud, Wisconsin Republican leader hires retired police to probe 2020 election
A top Republican lawmaker in Wisconsin announced Wednesday that he is hiring retired police officers and an attorney to investigate the November election, joining GOP leaders in several states who have continued to probe election results months after Biden took office under the cloud of unfounded claims of voter fraud.
Rep. Robin Vos, Wisconsin’s State Assembly speaker, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the investigators would spend three months probing tips about election problems or voter fraud and pursuing the most credible ones.
“A sizable chunk of people believe the election was illegitimate,” Vos told the Journal Sentinel. “And democracy cannot flourish if both sides don’t believe in the end both sides had a fair shot.”
Bills touted by Jon Stewart may help millions of veterans get care for toxic exposure
Two measures introduced in Congress by lawmakers this week would overhaul the way the Department of Veterans Affairs cares for millions of former service members who were exposed to toxic substances, from atomic radiation sites in the Pacific to open-air burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The sweeping legislation, mostly focused on the issue of burn pits from recent wars, would compel VA to presume certain illnesses are linked to exposure to hazardous waste incineration, removing the burden of proof from veterans.
Lawmakers and advocates, including comedian Jon Stewart, have said inaction at VA, government skepticism of linking toxic exposure to certain illness and concerns about budgets have left legions of veterans without care.
The senator and the star: The brief marriage of John Warner and Elizabeth Taylor
Actress Elizabeth Taylor had been married six times — twice to actor Richard Burton — when she wed future senator John Warner in 1976.
“After Richard,” Taylor would say later, “the men in my life were just there to hold the coat, to open the door. All the men after Richard were really just company.”
Ouch.
Warner (R-Va.) was a legendary politician, serving as secretary of the Navy, a senator for three decades and as the powerful chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. But to Taylor’s fans, Warner, who died Tuesday at 94, was simply the glamorous actress’s latest husband in her seemingly endless supply of coat-holding, door-opening companions.
Mother and partner of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick request meetings with all GOP senators
The mother and partner of the late Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick are requesting meetings with all Republican senators to urge them to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after he confronted rioters at the insurrection, the District’s chief medical examiner ruled last month. In early February, Sicknick, who grew up in New Jersey, was honored at the U.S. Capitol. His remains were interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
Sicknick’s mother, Gladys Sicknick, confirmed to The Washington Post that she sent a statement on the matter to Republican lawmakers.