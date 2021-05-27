“This is an opportunity for the president to talk about the fact that his economic plan is working, that in his view this is exactly the time we should continue to invest in our economy, make sure we’re doing more to help parents with child care, rebuild our roads, rail and bridges and make sure we’re doing more to prepare our next generation of workers for our workforce,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told FOX 8 News, a Cleveland television station, in an interview Wednesday.