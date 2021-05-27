In the process, Biden disclosed insight into a debate roiling U.S. intelligence agencies over the virus's origins, our colleagues Annie Linskey, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Shane Harris and David Willman report.
- Biden told reporters “he asked for an initial review in March, and that ‘one element’ of the intelligence community ‘leans’ toward the view that the novel coronavirus came from a laboratory accident. Two other components, he said, believe the virus came from animal-to-human contact,” per Annie, Yasmeen, Shane and David.
- “It was clear to all we could and must do more beyond existing efforts,” a person familiar with the White House deliberations said of Biden's dissatisfaction with the initial report he'd assigned in March.
Biden's 90 day assignment for the intelligence community to “bring us closer to a definitive conclusion” came shortly before the Senate unanimously approved legislation on Wednesday night introduced by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) that would declassify any intelligence on the lab leak theory.
- “The legislation will require Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to ‘declassify any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the Coronavirus Disease,’” the Kansas City Star's Bryan Lowry reports. “The legislation now heads to the U.S. House.”
The unusual disclosure from Biden comes as China has made clear that it has “no intention” of participating in the next steps of the World Health Organization's investigation to determine the virus's origins, according to the person familiar with White House deliberations.
A May 14 letter to Science Magazine, signed by 18 prominent scientists, challenged the conclusion of WHO investigators that a lab-leak origin for the pandemic was “extremely unlikely.”
- “Notably, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus commented that the report's consideration of evidence supporting a laboratory accident was insufficient and offered to provide additional resources to fully evaluate the possibility,” the scientists note.
Some scientists, however, “cautioned that despite the renewed interest, no significant new information has emerged in recent weeks,” per Annie, Yasmeen, Shane and David. “They urged Biden to ensure that intelligence officials provide clear evidence in their upcoming report, which they are typically reluctant to do.”
- “The only way this will be useful is if Biden can get some concrete information on the supposed infections in Wuhan Institute of Virology lab workers in fall 2019,” Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan, told our colleagues.
- A big deal: “If investigators point to China, one of the most powerful and sensitive countries in the world, it could ignite a global diplomatic firestorm,” per Annie, Yasmeen, Shane, and David.
Caveat: “That the lab-leak hypothesis is gaining currency even as the facts remain the same has a useful implication, though. It suggests that definitive proof is not an absolute requirement,” the Atlantic's Daniel Engber.
BIDEN’S TOUGH CHOICE: “President Biden is expected to soon face crucial decisions over his domestic agenda as his commitment to aggressive action on climate change and care for the elderly collides with his push for a bipartisan infrastructure deal,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Tony Romm report.
- “In multiple rounds of talks, Republican lawmakers have held firm in opposition against key White House plans to address the changing climate, add $400 billion in funding for elder care, and a slew of other domestic priorities the administration is pushing for families and children.”
- “The GOP is set to affirm its opposition [today] at about 9 a.m., when lawmakers led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) are expected to present Biden their latest counter-offer. This could amount to a plan as large as $1 trillion that Republicans have said would be focused on roads, bridges, pipes and other forms of traditional infrastructure.”
- “A second bipartisan group of lawmakers, meanwhile, is readying its own backup plan that is also likely to jettison some key climate and elder-care policies pushed by the White House.”
- “If centrists in both parties strike a deal, Biden probably would be forced to choose between accepting a compromise that leaves out these proposals, or rejecting a bipartisan infrastructure deal aides have long sought as a political triumph.”
Five men picked for major ambassadorships: “President Biden plans to announce that he has selected R. Nicholas Burns, a veteran Foreign Service officer and a former ambassador to NATO, as his ambassador to China, and Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles as his ambassador to India, according to two people familiar with the process,” the New York Times's Annie Karni reports.
- “Mr. Biden has also selected Thomas R. Nides, a vice chairman at Morgan Stanley who served as a deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama, to serve as the ambassador to Israel, those people said.”
- “Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and Mr. Obama’s chief of staff, who developed a close relationship with Mr. Biden when he was vice president, has been selected to serve as ambassador to Japan, the people said. And Ken Salazar, a former senator from Colorado and the interior secretary in the Obama administration, is said to have been chosen as the ambassador to Mexico.”
- Hmm: “But the administration has delayed announcing the picks for several reasons. Instead of revealing the names one at a time, officials are planning to unveil a diverse slate of nominees, people involved in the process said. The administration is hoping to go beyond racial and gender diversity and focus on signaling to career Foreign Service officials that they are valued by whittling down the number of posts given to campaign donors.”
A HAIL MARY: “A last-ditch proposal from one of the Senate’s most moderate Republicans may determine whether Congress creates an independent commission to investigate the U.S. Capitol attack or the legislation to do so dies,” our colleague Karoun Demirjian reports. “The Senate is expected to vote as soon as [today].”
- “Thirty-five House Republicans backed the bill last week, but in the Senate, the proposal has faced increasingly long odds as GOP senators criticize the proposed commission as partisan, redundant or otherwise objectionable and unnecessary.”
- “Republicans hoping for a return to power in the Senate and House are wary of an investigation that will probably prove damaging to Trump.”
“Enter Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a moderate who has expressed willingness to vote for a commission, if the House-approved legislation goes through some changes.”
- “This week, she began circulating an amendment to build Republican support for the bill, but by Wednesday evening, it remained unclear whether her proposed changes would be enough to bring the 10 GOP senators needed on board — or even whether Democrats would accept them.”
An appeal from a mother: “The mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is requesting meetings with GOP senators to push them to support a proposed bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot,” Politico’s Melanie Zanona and Nicholas Wu first scooped.
- “Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day,” Gladys Sicknick said in a statement provided to Politico. “I suggest that all Congressmen and Senators who are against this Bill visit my son’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery and, while there, think about what their hurtful decisions will do to those officers who will be there for them going forward.”
- “Putting politics aside, wouldn’t they want to know the truth of what happened on January 6? If not, they do not deserve to have the jobs they were elected to do,” she added.
CLIMATE ACTIVISTS-1, OIL GIANTS-0: “Exxon Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell suffered significant defeats Wednesday as environmental groups and activist investors step up pressure on the oil industry to address concerns about climate change,” the Wall Street Journal's Sarah McFarlane and Christopher M. Matthews report.
- “In a first-of-its-kind ruling, a Dutch court found that Shell is partially responsible for climate change, and ordered the company to sharply reduce its carbon emissions. Hours later in the U.S., an activist investor won at least two seats on Exxon’s board, a historic defeat for the oil giant that will likely require it to alter its fossil-fuel focused strategy.”
The end of an era? “The back-to-back, watershed decisions demonstrated how dramatically the landscape is shifting for oil-and-gas companies as they face increasing pressure from environmentalists, investors, lenders, politicians and regulators to transition to cleaner forms of energy.”
- In the U.S., “the success of the campaign, led by a tiny hedge fund against the nation’s largest oil company, could force the energy industry to confront climate change and embolden Wall Street investment firms that are prioritizing the issue,” the New York Times’s Clifford Krauss and Peter Eavis report.
CALLS FOR GUN CONTROL GROW (AGAIN): “Biden on Wednesday released a statement on the latest mass shooting, in which at least eight people were killed in a San Jose, Calif., rail yard, and urged Congress ‘to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America.’”
- “I have the solemn duty of yet again of ordering the flag to be lowered at half-staff, just weeks after doing so following the mass shootings at spas in and around Atlanta; in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado; at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana,” Biden said. “Enough.”
- Will this time be different? “On Wednesday, David Chipman appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in his bid to become only the second ATF director to win confirmation by the full Senate,” our colleague Paul Kane reports.
- “If I’m confirmed as ATF director, one of our priorities at ATF will be focusing on gun trafficking — the unlawful transfer of legal guns to criminals,” Chipman said after learning about the shooting during the hearing.
TRUMP TRIED TO END SPYGATE PROBE OF NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS BY OFFERING BRIBE: “Donald Trump allegedly attempted to stop a congressional probe of the Spygate case involving the New England Patriots by offering a bribe to then-Sen. Arlen Specter, the late senator’s son claimed Wednesday,” per our colleague Timothy Bella.
- “Trump, nearly a decade before he became president, allegedly acted on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft when he met with Specter in 2008 to offer him ‘a lot of money in Palm Beach’ if the then-Republican senator from Pennsylvania dropped his investigation into the team.”
- “In a Wednesday email to The Post, Shanin Specter confirmed that his father, who died in 2012, explicitly indicated to him that Trump had attempted to bribe the senator, then the ranking Republican of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in exchange for dropping the investigation of the Patriots illegally filming an opponent’s hand signals.”
JUDGE REJECTS PUBLIC ACCESS TO SEARCH WARRANT IN RICHARD BURR INSIDER TRADING PROBE: “A federal judge’s decision to refuse access to records of a search warrant issued in connection with an investigation into Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) could limit public access to information about public corruption and other criminal probes in which the Justice Department scrutinizes lawmakers’s actions but ultimately decides not to bring charges,” Politico’s Josh Gerstein reports.
- “The warrant was reportedly issued as part of an investigation into whether Burr used information from official briefings on the perils of the coronavirus to make stock trades that earned money or saved him from the major market downturn early last year.”