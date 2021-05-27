The bill, called the Algorithmic Justice and Online Platform Transparency Act, would additionally create a task force of various federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to probe potential instances of bias in algorithms.
“It is time to open up Big Tech’s hood, enact strict prohibitions on harmful algorithms, and center justice for communities who have long been discriminated against online as we work toward platform accountability,” Markey said in a statement to The Technology 202.
There are growing concerns in Washington about the ways social networks and other tech tools can further entrench racism and sexism and harm society’s most vulnerable.
The murder of George Floyd last year sparked heightened awareness of the ways algorithms can be biased or abused to harm minorities and others. Now in control of the White House and Congress, Democrats have used recent hearings with tech executives to highlight these concerns.
Markey says as lawmakers think broadly about civil rights measures, they can’t ignore the role of tech companies. He called for other lawmakers to join in the effort to pass the legislation.
“As we work to eliminate injustice in our society, we cannot ignore the online ecosystem,” Markey said.
Civil rights advocates are pressuring Congress to regulate tech companies, after years of campaigns to make tech giants change their policies to ensure their products aren't harming Black and Brown people. They've been particularly active in pressuring the companies to do more to address hate speech and disinformation about elections. In the aftermath of the 2016 election, researchers found that the Russian influence operation specifically attempted to dampen turnout of Black voters and found that they were targeted with more Facebook ads than any group.
The new measure would specifically prohibit algorithmic processes that interfere with individuals’ voting rights.
The bill comes as some large tech companies have made changes under pressure to ensure their products and services aren’t abused in sensitive contexts, such as in regards to housing or policing.
For instance, as part of a 2019 settlement, Facebook agreed to block advertisers from targeting housing, employment and credit ads based on age, gender and Zip code, which can be used as a proxy for race. But lawmakers have continued to raise concerns about such targeting in other categories, such as financial services.
People have repeatedly challenged tech companies’ practices under existing civil rights law, but Markey’s new bill would ensure there are specific rules on the books for digital platforms.
Democrats have proposed other measures that take aim at these concerns. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.) has proposed changes to Section 230, a key Internet legal shield, to target discriminatory advertising.
The legislation comes as lawmakers are increasingly showing an interest in focusing on algorithms and transparency.
Following years of debate about how to regulate social media companies, lawmakers from both political parties are now interested in advancing legislation to force greater transparency about the content moderation practices and algorithms that power major tech platforms. The Senate Judiciary Committee recently hosted a hearing on algorithms and amplification, where senators homed in on the ways the design of social networks influences society.
Markey and Matsui’s proposal would also require tech companies to publish annual reports detailing their content moderation practices, something some large companies, including Facebook, already do. The companies also would have to maintain detailed records describing their algorithmic process for review by the FTC. Companies generally very closely guard these processes because of privacy and commercial concerns. Certain personal details would be removed from those records to ensure privacy.
Our top tabs
Lawmakers from both parties blasted Amazon’s planned acquisition of MGM Studios.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, called on the Justice Department to investigate the $8.45 billion deal, which she said “has the potential to impact millions of consumers.” The barrage of criticism underscores the increased antitrust scrutiny of the e-commerce giant amid broad backlash against tech giants in Washington.
House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee chair, Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), tweeted that the deal “reinforces what we already know — they are laser-focused on expanding and entrenching their monopoly power. That’s bad for workers, consumers, and small businesses.” Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.), the top Republican on the panel, said he was “deeply concerned” by the deal.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), whose congressional district includes Amazon’s corporate headquarters, also criticized the deal and called for Congress to “work quickly to rein in anti-competitive behavior.”
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder and CEO, owns The Washington Post.
Facebook says it will crack down on chronic spreaders of debunked information.
The company says it will begin reducing the reach of posts made by users who repeatedly share debunked content. The company, which already reduces the reach of individual posts that have been fact-checked, has been criticized for harboring influencers who repeatedly post baseless information, including about the coronavirus and vaccinations.
The new policy does have some limitations, however. It will not apply to politicians whose posts are exempt from Facebook's fact-checking policies, CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan noted. The company has also begun to allow posts claiming that the coronavirus was man-made, Politico’s Cristiano Lima reports, as the U.S. intelligence community looks into the theory that the source of the virus was a laboratory in Wuhan, China.
Google and a national hospital chain agreed to work together to build algorithms with patient records.
HCA Healthcare, which has about 2,000 locations nationwide, and Google said the algorithms would boost the efficiency at hospitals, help monitor patients and give doctors insights when making decisions, the Wall Street Journal’s Melanie Evans reports. The deal will further entrench Google in the health-care sector, but raises new privacy and competition concerns.
HCA will remove personally identifiable information from the records before they’re shared with Google engineers, according to an HCA executive who spoke with the Journal.
But Google's critics are wary of the deal, especially after the privacy concerns with one of Google's previous health-care partnerships. From Buck:
Privacy monitor
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups called for Biden to issue an executive order on federal use of facial recognition technology.
The groups are calling for a “combination of technological safeguards and policy measures” rather than a ban on use of the technology. In their letter to Biden, the groups also called on the administration to boost funding of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Facial Recognition Vendor Test, and said Biden should establish a National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee as directed by Congress.
Rant and rave
Google's track record in artificial intelligence and privacy did not inspire confidence in the new partnership on Twitter. From Brian Nord, a researcher at the Fermilab AI Project Office and Cosmic Physics Center:
Sarah Williams:
Gizmodo's Florence Ion:
The New Republic's Jacob Silverman: