For half the respondents, the accompanying image of Michael Smith was a White man; for the other half, he was Black. Both were models in their mid-20, similarly dressed and photographed in the same grocery store parking lot. In addition, survey participants saw either the White or Black model wearing one of four different masks: a bandanna, a cloth mask, a surgical mask over his face or a surgical mask under his chin — the last of which we included as the control, since it did not cover the face. At this early point in the pandemic, surgical masks were in short supply, so most citizens were relying on homemade masks. We theorized that surgical masks, because they are clearly associated with medicine, might not set off the negative associations between masks and criminality that other masks might.