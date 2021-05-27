Like Donald Trump, Biden benefited from an understanding of what the party's voters wanted and by his rivals' unsuccessful search for some deus ex machina to upend the race. Days before the South Carolina primary, the Rev. Al Sharpton tells Sanders that he's ready to endorse him at a moment when Sanders seemed to be heading into a showdown with Bloomberg; moments later, Rep. James Clyburn (D) tells Sharpton that he's going to endorse Biden, so Sharpton holds off. A key Sanders surrogate lucks into a seat next to the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who Sanders had once backed for president, but Jackson can't be convinced to endorse the senator from Vermont with Warren in the race. As he thrashes around for an advantage, Bloomberg gets his team to pitch Harris, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D), and Stacey Abrams on joining him on a ticket. ("Booker polled well, they told him.")