Balancing civilians and military in government can be difficult. N’Daw is a retired military officer and former defense minister. When the junta appointed him, many were concerned by the fact that he was not a civilian leader. Opposition political parties and international actors pressured N’Daw to establish a civilian-led government. When he reshuffled the cabinet, attempting to sideline the junta, he would have known it would anger Goïta and others. For that reason, it is surprising that he failed to consult Goïta and his allies, who inevitably saw this as a betrayal. Goïta responded by seizing power again, dismissing the president and prime minister, and eliminating the facade of a civilian-led government.