How did this coordination work, exactly? Anastasia Kavada and I carried out research that shows how Nexta Live, the largest of the Belarusian Telegram protest channels, emphasized collective street action and worker strikes at the peak of the Belarus protests in August 2020, and also set up support structures for protesters. During that period, the Nexta group would announce the day and time of a protest event, while activists across hundreds of locations in Belarus would decide on the exact place to gather and other details just a few hours beforehand.