The hackers tried to target 3,000 people across 150 organizations, with at least a quarter of the targeted organizations coming from the humanitarian, human rights and international development sectors, the New York Times' David E. Sanger and Nicole Perlroth report. Many of the emails were blocked by automated software, according to Microsoft, which also said the emails claiming to be from the U.S. Agency for International Development, also known as USAID, were identified this week. Cybersecurity firm Volexity also released details about the campaign.