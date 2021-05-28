Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors will step down as executive director of the movement’s foundation. Cullors is stepping down “following what she has called a smear campaign from a far-right group and recent criticism from other Black organizers,” the AP reports. “Cullors, who has been at the helm of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for nearly six years, said she is leaving to focus on other projects, including the upcoming release of her second book and a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros. ... The resignation also comes on the heels of controversy over the foundation’s finances and over Cullors’ personal wealth. The 37-year-old activist said her resignation has been in the works for more than a year and has nothing to do with the personal attacks she has faced from far-right groups or any dissension within the movement. ‘Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,’ Cullors said.”