Video posted to Twitter went viral and resulted in lawmakers slamming Gaetz’s language for inciting violence, with one again calling on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to remove the Florida congressman from the House Judiciary Committee. But Gaetz and critics pushed back about how the clip, which had been viewed more than 2 million times as of Friday afternoon, was edited to cut off additional context that they say shows his Second Amendment comments were not directed at Silicon Valley. Gaetz allies have also pointed to how the congressman said nearly the same comments at a Florida rally earlier this month.