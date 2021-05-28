The response to Gaetz’s speech comes amid allegations concerning the Florida congressman, who has positioned himself as one of the most vocal Trump Republicans in Washington. Last week, Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector for Seminole County, Fla., who is considered a key figure in the investigation of Gaetz, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and a host of other crimes. Greenberg agreeing to cooperate fully with prosecutors and testify in court in hopes of leniency for himself presents a potentially ominous development for Gaetz, as it signals prosecutors have lined up a crucial witness while continuing to investigate the Republican firebrand.